Cangold Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juni 2015
Übernahme
Great Panther Mining Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cangold Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Great Panther Mining Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cangold Ltd.

  • Great Panther Silver übernimmt Cangold
    Great Panther und Cangold freuen sich bekanntzugeben, dass sie eine verbindliche schriftliche Vereinbarung unterzeichnet haben, die auf den 25. Februar 2015 datiert ist und gemäß derer Great Panther, nach Maßgabe der Bedingungen der Vereinbarung, über einen gesetzlichen Plan of Arrangement sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.02.2015
    von IRW-Press
  • Cangold Ltd. meldet hohe Gold- und Silbergehalte
    Cangold Limited berichtete gestern, dass die ersten Feldarbeiten auf dem Guadalupe de los Reyes-Gold-Silber-Projektes abgeschlossen seien. Das Projekt erstreckt sich auf einer Fläche von 6.302 Hektar und befindet sich im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Sinaloa. Bis dato liegen die Ergebnisse von 120 Kanal- und Grabproben der Phase I vor: Zapote: 52 [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.09.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Vista Gold Corp. geht Optionsvereinbarung mit Cangold Ltd. ein
    Wie Vista Gold gestern mitteilte, ist dessen Tochterunternehmen Minera Gold Stake eine Vereinbarung mit dem Goldexplorer Cangold eingegangen, der zufolge Cangold eine Option auf Mineras Anteile am Gold-Silberprojekt Guadalupe de los Reyes in Sinaloa, Mexiko, erhält. Gemäß Optionsvereinbarung kann Cangold unter anderem durch Zahlungen in Höhe von [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.04.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Cangold Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


