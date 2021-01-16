Cangold Ltd.

Great Panther und Cangold freuen sich bekanntzugeben, dass sie eine verbindliche schriftliche Vereinbarung unterzeichnet haben, die auf den 25. Februar 2015 datiert ist und gemäß derer Great Panther, nach Maßgabe der Bedingungen der Vereinbarung, über einen gesetzlichen Plan of Arrangement sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von [...]
Cangold Limited berichtete gestern, dass die ersten Feldarbeiten auf dem Guadalupe de los Reyes-Gold-Silber-Projektes abgeschlossen seien. Das Projekt erstreckt sich auf einer Fläche von 6.302 Hektar und befindet sich im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Sinaloa. Bis dato liegen die Ergebnisse von 120 Kanal- und Grabproben der Phase I vor: Zapote: 52 [...]
Wie Vista Gold gestern mitteilte, ist dessen Tochterunternehmen Minera Gold Stake eine Vereinbarung mit dem Goldexplorer Cangold eingegangen, der zufolge Cangold eine Option auf Mineras Anteile am Gold-Silberprojekt Guadalupe de los Reyes in Sinaloa, Mexiko, erhält. Gemäß Optionsvereinbarung kann Cangold unter anderem durch Zahlungen in Höhe von [...]
Great Panther Silver and Cangold are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Great Panther has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cangold. Cangold is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Panther. The Arrangement was approved at Cangold's special meeting of [...]
Cangold is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its previously announced plan of arrangement with Great Panther Silver pursuant to which Great Panther will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cangold. Receipt of the final order follows Cangold's special [...]
Cangold is pleased to announce that the plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Great Panther Silver will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cangold, was approved by Cangold shareholders at the special meeting of Cangold shareholders held on May 22, 2015. At the meeting, approximately 99.44% of the votes cast by Cangold [...]
Cangold is pleased to announce that it has mailed its management information circular and related proxy materials to its shareholders in connection with the special meeting of Shareholders to be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 22, 2015. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve the Company's previously announced transaction with Great Panther [...]
Cangold Ltd. announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 1,060,000 bonus common shares of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share, to Great Panther Silver under the terms of a loan agreement dated February 25, 2015 among the Company, its Mexican subsidiary and Great Panther previously announced on February [...]