Menü
Suche
 

Core Gold Inc.

Core Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2020
Übernahme
Titan Minerals Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Core Gold Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Titan Minerals Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Core Gold Inc.

  • Core Gold meldet Aktienkonsolidierung & Denotierung
    Core Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine Aktienkonsolidierung durchführen möchte. Dabei wurde auch eine freiwillige Denotierung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens von der TSX Venture Exchange beschlossen. Die ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien sollen auf einer Basis von 1 zu 75.000.000 konsolidiert werden. Die Konsolidierung wird im Rahmen [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.05.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Core Gold Inc.: Mögliches Übernahmeangebot durch Titan Minerals Ltd.
    Core Gold Inc. gab kürzlich einen Kommentar bezüglich der Ankündigung von Titan Minerals Ltd., ein Übernahmeangebot auszusprechen, ab. Im Rahmen dieses Angebots würde Titan Minerals alle Core-Gold-Aktien, die sich nicht bereits in seinem Besitz befinden, gegen 2,5 Titan-Aktien für jede Core-Gold-Aktie erwerben. Dieses Angebot wurde bisher noch [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.09.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Core Gold gibt Privatplatzierung über 2 Millionen Dollar bekannt
    Core Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine Privatplatzierung durchführen wird. In deren Rahmen sollen insgesamt 6.666.666 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,30 Dollar je Einheit für einen Bruttoertrag von 2.000.000 Dollar erwirtschaftet werden. Das Unternehmen möchte die Nettoerträge für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke und als Betriebskapital [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.09.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Dynasty ändert seinen Namen in Core Gold Inc.
    Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. kündigte gestern Abend eine Namensänderung an. Ab heute heißt das Unternehmen Core Gold Inc. und die Aktien werden unter dem Börsenkürzel CGLD an der kanadischen TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt. Die Aktionäre hatten der Änderung während der Haupt- und Sonderversammlung im August zugestimmt.
    weiterlesen
    28.09.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Dynasty Metals & Mining meldet Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres
    Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. gab heute die konsolidierten finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der drei und der sechs zum 30. Juni 2016 geendeten Monate bekannt. Nach Angaben des Unternehmens war die Minenproduktion im zweiten Quartal aufgrund von mittlerweile beigelegten Streitigkeiten mit den Arbeitern der ecuadorianischen Mine Zaruma stark [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.08.2016
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Core Gold Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap