Core Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine Aktienkonsolidierung durchführen möchte. Dabei wurde auch eine freiwillige Denotierung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens von der TSX Venture Exchange beschlossen. Die ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien sollen auf einer Basis von 1 zu 75.000.000 konsolidiert werden. Die Konsolidierung wird im Rahmen [...]
Core Gold Inc. gab kürzlich einen Kommentar bezüglich der Ankündigung von Titan Minerals Ltd., ein Übernahmeangebot auszusprechen, ab. Im Rahmen dieses Angebots würde Titan Minerals alle Core-Gold-Aktien, die sich nicht bereits in seinem Besitz befinden, gegen 2,5 Titan-Aktien für jede Core-Gold-Aktie erwerben. Dieses Angebot wurde bisher noch [...]
Core Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es eine Privatplatzierung durchführen wird. In deren Rahmen sollen insgesamt 6.666.666 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,30 Dollar je Einheit für einen Bruttoertrag von 2.000.000 Dollar erwirtschaftet werden. Das Unternehmen möchte die Nettoerträge für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke und als Betriebskapital [...]
Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. kündigte gestern Abend eine Namensänderung an. Ab heute heißt das Unternehmen Core Gold Inc. und die Aktien werden unter dem Börsenkürzel CGLD an der kanadischen TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt. Die Aktionäre hatten der Änderung während der Haupt- und Sonderversammlung im August zugestimmt.
Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. gab heute die konsolidierten finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der drei und der sechs zum 30. Juni 2016 geendeten Monate bekannt. Nach Angaben des Unternehmens war die Minenproduktion im zweiten Quartal aufgrund von mittlerweile beigelegten Streitigkeiten mit den Arbeitern der ecuadorianischen Mine Zaruma stark [...]
Core Gold today announced that it has postponed filing its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 due to delays caused by coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Further to its announcement on April 27, 2020, the Company continues to postpone the filing its annual financial statements [...]
Core Gold Inc. announces that following close of business on May 19, 2020, the Company effected the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 75,000,000 to 1 basis, with the result that Titan Minerals Ltd. became the sole shareholder of the Company, and the Common Shares were thereafter voluntarily delisted from trading on the [...]
Core Gold Inc.[ announces that it has accepted the resignations of Sam Wong and Armando Alexandri as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, in connection with the Company's corporate-wide cost-cutting measures. "We are thankful for Sam's and Armando's service, leadership and many years of commitment to the Company. We [...]
Core Gold Inc. is pleased to announce that at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company held earlier today on May 13, 2020, the Shareholders passed a special resolution approving, among other things: the proposed consolidation of the common shares of the Company; and the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX Venture [...]
Core Gold Inc. today announced that it has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Core Gold is relying on the temporary blanket relief granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission in BC Instrument 51-515 [...]