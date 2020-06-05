Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. kündigte gestern Abend eine Namensänderung an. Ab heute heißt das Unternehmen Core Gold Inc. und die Aktien werden unter dem Börsenkürzel CGLD an der kanadischen TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt. Die Aktionäre hatten der Änderung während der Haupt- und Sonderversammlung im August zugestimmt.