Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2023
Übernahme
SolGold plc


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2023 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch SolGold plc statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

  • SolGold und Cornerstone kündigen einvernehmliche Fusion an
    SolGold plc und Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gaben heute bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung getroffen haben, wonach SolGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Cornerstone, mit Ausnahme der Cornerstone-Aktien, die bereits direkt oder indirekt von SolGold gehalten werden, erwerben wird. Gemäß den Bedingungen des Deals [...]
    07.10.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • SolGold Plc & Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. vereinbaren Kooperation
    SolGold und Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine Kooperation vereinbart haben, um das Projekt Cascabel im Norden Ecuadors gemeinsam voranzutreiben. "Zeitgleich mit der Weiterentwicklung des Cascabel-Projekts werden die Parteien eine Reihe von strategischen und finanziellen Optionen erkunden und evaluieren, die [...]
    03.06.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cornerstone verteidigt erfolgreich gegen SolGolds Angebot
    Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass SolGold plc nicht erfolgreich bei seinem Angebot war, alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Cornerstone zu erwerben. Das Unternehmen hatte zuvor ein feindliches Übernahmeangebot an Cornerstone abgegeben. Dieses feindliche Übernahmeangebot lief am 14. Oktober 2020 aus. Es wurden [...]
    16.10.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cornerstone lehnt Angebot von SolGold ab
    Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es das Angebot von SolGold plc abgelehnt hat. Im Rahmen dieses Angebots hätte SolGold Cornerstone übernommen. Da dies nicht im Interesse der Aktionäre sei, lehnte das Unternehmen dieses Angebot ab. Zudem würde SolGold wichtige Daten zwecks Bohrungen und Informationen zu Cascabel erst sehr [...]
    08.03.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cornerstone: Details zum geplanten Spin-off
    Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. plant die Ausgliederung aller Assets mit Ausnahme der Anteile an der Konzession Cascabel in Ecuador, der Aktien von SolGold plc und des Joint Venture mit der ecuadorianischen Bergbaufirma ENAMI EP. Durch das Spin-off soll ein finanziell gut aufgestelltes Explorationsunternehmen namens Cornerstone Exploration Inc [...]
    25.08.2017
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.


