SolGold plc und Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gaben heute bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung getroffen haben, wonach SolGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Cornerstone, mit Ausnahme der Cornerstone-Aktien, die bereits direkt oder indirekt von SolGold gehalten werden, erwerben wird. Gemäß den Bedingungen des Deals [...]
SolGold und Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine Kooperation vereinbart haben, um das Projekt Cascabel im Norden Ecuadors gemeinsam voranzutreiben. "Zeitgleich mit der Weiterentwicklung des Cascabel-Projekts werden die Parteien eine Reihe von strategischen und finanziellen Optionen erkunden und evaluieren, die [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass SolGold plc nicht erfolgreich bei seinem Angebot war, alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Cornerstone zu erwerben. Das Unternehmen hatte zuvor ein feindliches Übernahmeangebot an Cornerstone abgegeben. Dieses feindliche Übernahmeangebot lief am 14. Oktober 2020 aus. Es wurden [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es das Angebot von SolGold plc abgelehnt hat. Im Rahmen dieses Angebots hätte SolGold Cornerstone übernommen. Da dies nicht im Interesse der Aktionäre sei, lehnte das Unternehmen dieses Angebot ab. Zudem würde SolGold wichtige Daten zwecks Bohrungen und Informationen zu Cascabel erst sehr [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. plant die Ausgliederung aller Assets mit Ausnahme der Anteile an der Konzession Cascabel in Ecuador, der Aktien von SolGold plc und des Joint Venture mit der ecuadorianischen Bergbaufirma ENAMI EP. Durch das Spin-off soll ein finanziell gut aufgestelltes Explorationsunternehmen namens Cornerstone Exploration Inc [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources is pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement with SolGold plc effective Feb 24, 2023. Cornerstone is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolGold. In connection with the Arrangement, SolGold acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cornerstone, other than the Cornerstone Shares [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which SolGold plc will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cornerstone, other than the Cornerstone Shares already held, directly [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources is pleased to announce that at a special shareholder meeting held, holders of common shares of Cornerstone voted overwhelmingly in favour of the special resolution approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which SolGold plc will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources is pleased to announce that it has filed and commenced mailing its management information circular and related materials in connection with the special meeting of Cornerstone shareholders to be held in virtual-only format via live webcast at 9:00 a.m. on Jan 9, 2023 to approve the previously-announced plan of [...]
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Ltd. through to the start of commercial production . Figures related to this news release can be seen in PDF format by [...]