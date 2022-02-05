Algold Resources und First Uranium teilten am gestrigen Dienstag mit, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung eingegangen sind, derzufolge Algold sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Einheiten von First Uranium erwerben wird. Die Aktionäre von First Uranium sollen je gehaltener Einheit 0,0729849 Algold-Aktien erhalten, womit für die [...]
First Uranium veröffentlichte gestern die finanziellen Ergebnisse des zum 31. März 2013 geendeten vierten Quartals und des Finanzjahres 2013. Wie aus der Meldung hervorgeht, verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Verlust aus fortgesetzten Operationen in Höhe von 0,8 Mio. USD im vierten Quartal bzw. 21,6 Mio. USD im gesamten Finanzjahr 2013. In den [...]
First Uranium hat um eine Aufhebung der Notierung an der Toronto Stock Exchange ersucht und strebte stattdessen ein Listing seiner Einheiten am NEX Board der TSX Venture Exchange an. Die Notierung der Einheiten an der Toronto Stock Exchange wird am morgigen Freitag nach Handlungsschluss aufgehoben. Am Dienstag, dem 4.09.2012, wird dann der Handel [...]
First Uranium gab am Freitag die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des am 31. März 2012 geendeten Finanzjahres 2012 bekannt. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete in den zwölf Monaten einen Umsatz von 195 Mio. USD, im Vergleich zu den 151 Mio. USD im Finanzjahr 2011 wurde ein Zuwachs um 30% erzielt. First Uranium erreichte einen operativen Bruttogewinn [...]
Algold Resources Ltd. and First Uranium Corp. are pleased to announce that Algold completed the previously announced plan of arrangement between FIU and Algold and effective today, Algold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding units of FIU. FIU shareholders will receive 0.0729849 of an Algold share for each FIU Unit held. In addition, for [...]
First Uranium is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of holders of units of FIU held today, the Shareholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Algold Resources will acquire all of the outstanding units of FIU. The resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by approximately 95% of the votes [...]
As previously announced on October 29, 2013, First Uranium entered into a definitive agreement with Algold Resources pursuant to which Algold will acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding units (FIU Units) of First Uranium. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, it is intended that [...]
Algold and First Uranium are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Algold will acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding units of FIU. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, FIU shareholders will receive 0.0729849 of an Algold share for each FIU [...]
First Uranium today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2013. During Q1 2013, First Uranium had 238,434,935 Units trading on the NEX. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited and the Units trade under the symbol FUU. Each Unit is currently comprised of 77.3 Class A Special Shares and 1 Class B [...]