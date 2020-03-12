Equinox Minerals Ltd.

Equinox Minerals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold, announces that, on July 5, 2013, it entered into a debt settlement agreement with Alturas Mineral, pursuant to which it agreed, subject to approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange within thirty (30) days, to settle an aggregate debt of US$231,001 (CAD $242,851) owed to [...]
Equinox Minerals announced today that Barrick Canada Inc. has acquired the remaining 32,016,675 common shares of Equinox not already owned by Barrick Gold or its affiliates, representing approximately 4% of the outstanding Equinox Shares on a fully-diluted basis, pursuant to Barrick's previously announced compulsory acquisition under the Canada [...]
Equinox Minerals wishes to advise that, further to the June 1, 2011 announcement by Barrick Gold that its offer to acquire all of the common shares in Equinox Minerals Limited at a price of C$8.15 per share by way of a takeover bid has been extended to 5:00 pm on June 14, 2011, Barrick has commenced mailing of the Notice of Extension. The Notice [...]
Equinox announces that, following the satisfaction of all conditions to the offer by Barrick Gold Corporation to acquire all of the common shares in Equinox at a price of C$8.15 per share by way of takeover bid, the below changes have been made to the Equinox Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr Craig Williams, Mr David McAusland, Mr David [...]
Equinox Minerals announced today that 729 million common shares of Equinox representing approximately 83% of the outstanding Equinox Shares on a fully diluted basis have been deposited into the offer by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") to acquire all of the Equinox Shares at a price of C$8.15 per Equinox Share by way of a takeover bid. All of [...]