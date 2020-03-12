Menü
Equinox Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
Juli 2011
Übernahme
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2011 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Equinox Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Barrick Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Equinox Minerals Ltd.

  • Report Released Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
    Equinox Minerals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold, announces that, on July 5, 2013, it entered into a debt settlement agreement with Alturas Mineral, pursuant to which it agreed, subject to approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange within thirty (30) days, to settle an aggregate debt of US$231,001 (CAD $242,851) owed to [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.07.2013
    von Marketwired
  • Equinox announces Completion of Compulsory Acquisition by Barrick
    Equinox Minerals announced today that Barrick Canada Inc. has acquired the remaining 32,016,675 common shares of Equinox not already owned by Barrick Gold or its affiliates, representing approximately 4% of the outstanding Equinox Shares on a fully-diluted basis, pursuant to Barrick's previously announced compulsory acquisition under the Canada [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.07.2011
    von CNW
  • Equinox Provides Additional Information to Shareholders on Barrick Gold Corporation's Notice of Extension
    Equinox Minerals wishes to advise that, further to the June 1, 2011 announcement by Barrick Gold that its offer to acquire all of the common shares in Equinox Minerals Limited at a price of C$8.15 per share by way of a takeover bid has been extended to 5:00 pm on June 14, 2011, Barrick has commenced mailing of the Notice of Extension. The Notice [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.06.2011
    von CNW
  • Changes to Equinox Minerals Limited Board
    Equinox announces that, following the satisfaction of all conditions to the offer by Barrick Gold Corporation to acquire all of the common shares in Equinox at a price of C$8.15 per share by way of takeover bid, the below changes have been made to the Equinox Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr Craig Williams, Mr David McAusland, Mr David [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.06.2011
    von CNW
  • Equinox acknowledges Barrick takeover offer successful and declared unconditional
    Equinox Minerals announced today that 729 million common shares of Equinox representing approximately 83% of the outstanding Equinox Shares on a fully diluted basis have been deposited into the offer by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") to acquire all of the Equinox Shares at a price of C$8.15 per Equinox Share by way of a takeover bid. All of [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.06.2011
    von CNW


Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
