Diamonds North Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2013
Fusion
Uranium North Resources Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Diamonds North Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Uranium North Resources Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Diamonds North Resources Ltd.

  • Uranium North und Diamonds North planen Zusammenschluss
    Diamonds North Resources und Uranium North Resources gaben heute eine Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen bekannt. Der Name des durch die Fusion entstehenden Unternehmens wird voraussichtlich Adamera Resources Corp. lauten. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhalten die Aktionäre: 0,2000 einer Stammaktie des neuen Unternehmens pro [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.12.2012
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Diamonds North Resources Ltd.


