Diamonds North Resources und Uranium North Resources gaben heute eine Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen bekannt. Der Name des durch die Fusion entstehenden Unternehmens wird voraussichtlich Adamera Resources Corp. lauten. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhalten die Aktionäre: 0,2000 einer Stammaktie des neuen Unternehmens pro [...]
Adamera Minerals, formerly Uranium North Resources and Diamonds North Resources, announce the amalgamation as proposed on December 5 is complete. Effective at the opening February 19, 2013, the common shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ADZ'. "Completion of the merger is a major [...]
Diamonds North Resources Ltd. and Uranium North Resources Corp. announce they have entered into a Letter Agreement to amalgamate. The amalgamated corporate entity will be called Adamera Resources Corp. with a primary focus on its Washington State strategy to implement aggressive and accelerated drill campaigns to discover high grade gold deposits.
Diamonds North and Uranium North announce that trenching on the Poland China property in Washington State has identified a new mineralized zone with gold values up to 19.95 g/t over 1.52 metres. "Gold values as high as 19.95 g/t represent a significant discovery on the Poland China project and emphasize the unrealized potential of our Washington [...]
Uranium North and Diamonds North announce that their U.S subsidiary Minerals North LLC has acquired 100% interest the historic Talisman Mine in Ferry County, Washington State, USA and an initial exploration program has been completed on the property. Samples from the initial program yielded mineralization as high as 144 g/t silver, 3.45% copper [...]
Uranium North and Diamonds North announce that their U.S. Subsidiary Minerals North LLC has completed an initial exploration program on the Empire Creek gold project in Ferry County Washington State. Numerous high grade gold and silver values from grab samples including 21.1 g/t gold and 474 g/t silver have been obtained in association with [...]