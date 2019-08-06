Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Alexandria Minerals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Alexandria Minerals Corp. meldete, dass die Anteilseigner am Unternehmen für einen Geschäftszusammenschluss mit O3 Mining Inc. gestimmt haben. Der Zusammenschluss soll voraussichtlich am Donnerstag, den 1. August 2019 abgeschlossen werden. In Folge des Zusammenschlusses erhalten Alexandria-Aktionäre je 0,018041 Stammaktien von O3 Mining für jede [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited gab heute bekannt, dass es Alexandria Minerals Corp. ein definitives Angebot gemacht hat, in deren Rahmen Agnico alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Alexandria erwerben würde. Die Gesamtvergütung würde sich auf etwa 26 Millionen CAD belaufen, basierend auf 0,05 CAD je ausgegebener und ausstehender [...]
Alexandria Minerals Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung durchführen wird. In deren Rahmen sollen 18.181.818 Flow-Through-Aktien zu einem Preis von 0,055 Dollar je Aktie für einen Bruttoertrag von bis zu 1,0 Millionen Dollar ausgegeben werden. Das Unternehmen plant, den erwirtschafteten Ertrag für Bergbauausgaben [...]
Alexandria Minerals meldete gestern neue Bohrergebnisse von der Liegenschaft Cadillac Break im Val d'Or, Quebec. Die Analyseergebnisse stammen aus zehn Bohrlöchern, die im Rahmen des laufenden Explorationsprogramms über eine Länge von 300 m im Zielgebiet Orenada Zone 4 abgeteuft wurden. Mit Hilfe des insgesamt 45.358 m bzw. 170 Bohrlöcher [...]
André C. Tessier, President und Chief Executive Officer von Murgor, sagte: Wir sind der Ansicht, dass das um Alexandria erweiterte Gold- Kupferexplorations- und -Erschließungsunternehmen größere Marktpräsenz und -durchdringung haben wird, sodass es ihr ermöglichen wird, die Erschließung seiner hochwertigen Projekte mit größerer Sicherheit zu [...]
O3 Mining Inc. announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Alexandria Minerals Corp. Earlier today, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Corporation acquired all of the outstanding shares of Alexandria in exchange for [...]
O3 Mining Inc. and Alexandria Minerals Corp. are pleased to announce the successful completion of their previously-announced business combination, pursuant to which O3 Mining acquired Alexandria by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Alexandria is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of O3 Mining. Under [...]
Alexandria Minerals Corp. is pleased to confirm that shareholders of Alexandria approved, at the special meeting of Alexandria Shareholders held earlier today, the business combination with O3 Mining Inc., as more particularly described in the Company’s June 27 and June 28, 2019 press releases. At the special meeting of Alexandria [...]
Alexandria Minerals Corp. announced today that it has entered into agreements with a third-party contractor to settle an aggregate of $869,161.78 of debt in consideration for the issuance of 12,416,597 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per common share. The directors of the Company have approved the debt settlements. The debt [...]
Alexandria Minerals Corp. today clarified the status of the previous offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and support for the O3 Mining Offer . The Company confirms that the binding acquisition proposal that the Company received from Agnico Eagle that was announced by the Company in its June 13, 2019 press release has expired on its terms without [...]