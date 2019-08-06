Menü
Suche
 

Alexandria Minerals Corp.

Alexandria Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
08.2019
Übernahme
O3 Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Alexandria Minerals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Alexandria Minerals Corp.

  • Alexandria-Aktionäre stimmen Fusion mit O3 Mining zu
    Alexandria Minerals Corp. meldete, dass die Anteilseigner am Unternehmen für einen Geschäftszusammenschluss mit O3 Mining Inc. gestimmt haben. Der Zusammenschluss soll voraussichtlich am Donnerstag, den 1. August 2019 abgeschlossen werden. In Folge des Zusammenschlusses erhalten Alexandria-Aktionäre je 0,018041 Stammaktien von O3 Mining für jede [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.07.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Agnico Eagle macht Alexandria Minerals Übernahmeangebot
    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited gab heute bekannt, dass es Alexandria Minerals Corp. ein definitives Angebot gemacht hat, in deren Rahmen Agnico alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Alexandria erwerben würde. Die Gesamtvergütung würde sich auf etwa 26 Millionen CAD belaufen, basierend auf 0,05 CAD je ausgegebener und ausstehender [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.06.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexandria Minerals verkündet Privatplatzierung
    Alexandria Minerals Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung durchführen wird. In deren Rahmen sollen 18.181.818 Flow-Through-Aktien zu einem Preis von 0,055 Dollar je Aktie für einen Bruttoertrag von bis zu 1,0 Millionen Dollar ausgegeben werden. Das Unternehmen plant, den erwirtschafteten Ertrag für Bergbauausgaben [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.09.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexandria schneidet 52,83 g/t Gold über 4,55 m bei Cadillac Break
    Alexandria Minerals meldete gestern neue Bohrergebnisse von der Liegenschaft Cadillac Break im Val d'Or, Quebec. Die Analyseergebnisse stammen aus zehn Bohrlöchern, die im Rahmen des laufenden Explorationsprogramms über eine Länge von 300 m im Zielgebiet Orenada Zone 4 abgeteuft wurden. Mit Hilfe des insgesamt 45.358 m bzw. 170 Bohrlöcher [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.12.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alexandria Minerals Corp. erwirbt Murgor Resources Inc.
    André C. Tessier, President und Chief Executive Officer von Murgor, sagte: Wir sind der Ansicht, dass das um Alexandria erweiterte Gold- Kupferexplorations- und -Erschließungsunternehmen größere Marktpräsenz und -durchdringung haben wird, sodass es ihr ermöglichen wird, die Erschließung seiner hochwertigen Projekte mit größerer Sicherheit zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.12.2014
    von IRW-Press

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Alexandria Minerals Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap