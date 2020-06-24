Adamus Resources Ltd.

Adamus meldet für das Märzquartal eine Ausweitung der Reserven im Southern Ashanti Goldprojekt in Ghana um 31% auf 0,96 Mio oz. Adamus hält einen Anteil von 90% des Projekts. Die Ressourcen des Projekts konnten von 1,35 auf 1,58 Mio oz erweitert werden. Die Durchführbarkeitsstudie stellt eine jährliche Produktion von 90.000 oz über einen Zeitraum [...]
During November, Adamus Resources reported that shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the merger with Endeavour Mining Corporation on 28 November 2011. The company's Annual General Meeting was also held on 28 November 2011.
Adamus Resources is pleased to announce that the orders made by the Federal Court of Australia on 2 December 2011 approving the scheme of arrangement between Adamus and its shareholders (Scheme) have been lodged today with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). Adamus shares will cease trading on the ASX at the close of trading [...]
Adamus Resources advises that it has issued 2,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of unlisted performance share rights with a nil exercise price and expiry date of 30 December 2015.
Adamus Resources Limited is pleased to announce that its ongoing exploration program has returned positive results from the recent RC drilling program at its Kanyankaw project (22km east of the Nzema Gold Project), located between Tarkwa and the port town of Takoradi. This work, which has revealed high-grade gold intersections, continues to [...]
Adamus Resources announces that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) today ordered that the scheme of arrangement between Adamus and its shareholders (Scheme), in relation to the proposed merger with Endeavour Mining, be approved. The Scheme will become effective once a copy of the Court order is lodged with the Australian Securities and [...]