Adamus Resources Ltd.

Adamus Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Dezember 2011
Übernahme
Endeavour Mining Corp


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2011 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Adamus Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Endeavour Mining Corp statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Adamus Resources Ltd.

  • Marktkommentar zu Adamus Resources Ltd.
    Adamus meldet für das Märzquartal eine Ausweitung der Reserven im Southern Ashanti Goldprojekt in Ghana um 31% auf 0,96 Mio oz. Adamus hält einen Anteil von 90% des Projekts. Die Ressourcen des Projekts konnten von 1,35 auf 1,58 Mio oz erweitert werden. Die Durchführbarkeitsstudie stellt eine jährliche Produktion von 90.000 oz über einen Zeitraum [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.06.2009
    von Martin Siegel

Nachrichten, englisch zu Adamus Resources Ltd.


