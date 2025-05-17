Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. meldete in dieser Woche den Abschluss einer Optionsvereinbarung mit First Quantum Minerals Ltd. bezüglich der derzeit stillgelegten Mine Troilus in der Region Abitibi in Quebec, Kanada. Es handelt sich dabei um ein Gold- und Kupferprojekt, welches sich zwischen 1997 und 2010 in Besitz von Inmet Mining Corp. befand und [...]
Inmet Mining Corporation veröffentlichte vergangene Woche die Ergebnisse des vierten Quartals 2012. In den drei Monaten verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn aus fortgesetzten Operationen von 38,22 Mio. USD, im Vorjahresquartal hatte dieser 46,54 Mio. USD betragen (-18%). Der Nettogewinn pro Aktie ging von 0,67 USD auf 0,56 USD zurück [...]
Inmet Mining veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionszahlen des Gesamtjahres 2012. In den zwölf Monaten lieferten die drei Minen Cayeli, Las Cruces und Pyhasalmi eine Kupferproduktion von 111.700 Tonnen und eine Zinkproduktion von 66.300 Tonnen. Die Planung konnte damit erfüllt werden. Im Gesamtjahr 2013 rechnet das Unternehmen mit einer Produktion [...]
Der Kupferproduzent First Quantum Minerals Limited hat sein freundliches Übernahmeangebot für Inmet Mining Corporation erneut erhöht. First Quantum hatte bereits Ende Oktober 62,50 CAD pro Inmet-Aktie geboten. Im November wurde das Angebot aufgestockt: First Quantum war damals bereit, pro Aktie von Inmet 70,00 CAD zu bezahlen, wobei die Aktionäre [...]
Inmet Mining meldete gestern eine Erhöhung der nachgewiesenen und der wahrscheinlichen Mineralreserven bei dem zu 80% eigenen Cobre-Panama-Projekt. Die zusätzlichen Mineralreserven der Lagerstätten Balboa, Brazo und Botija Abajo erhöhten die geschätzten nachgewiesenen und wahrscheinlichen Kupferreserven um 27% auf 25,9 Mrd. Pfund und die [...]
First Quantum today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inmet Mining Corporation, has commenced an offer to purchase Inmet Mining Corporation's 8.75% Senior Notes due 2020 and 7.50% Senior Notes due 2021 upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Change of Control Offer dated April 19, 2013, at a price in cash equal to 101% of the [...]
S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The shareholders of Inmet Mining have accepted a takeover bid from First Quantum. Inmet Mining shareholders will receive $CDN72.00 in cash and/or shares of First Quantum Minerals for each share held. Inmet Mining will be removed from the S&P/TSX [...]
First Quantum Minerals and its wholly-owned subsidiary FQM (Akubra) Inc. today announced that, as at 5:00 p.m. on April 1, 2013, a total of 65,206,044 common shares of Inmet Mining, representing 92.74% of the outstanding Inmet shares, had been validly tendered to the Offeror's offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Inmet. The Offeror has [...]
Inmet Mining today announces that its Board of Directors recommends that all Inmet shareholders tender their shares to the extended offer on or before the deadline of 5:00 p.m. on April 1, 2013 in order to facilitate prompt receipt of the offer consideration. This decision follows the announcement by First Quantum Minerals that 85.5% of the [...]
First Quantum Minerals and its wholly-owned subsidiary FQM (Akubra) Inc. today announced that, as at 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2013, a total of 60,120,405 common shares of Inmet Mining, representing 85.5% of the outstanding Inmet shares, had been validly tendered to the Offeror's offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Inmet. The Offeror [...]