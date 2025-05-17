Menü
Inmet Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2013
Übernahme
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Inmet Mining Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch First Quantum Minerals Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

