Platmin Ltd.

Platmin today announced the completion of the acquisition of the western portion of the Sedibelo Platinum Project from the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Tribe and Itereleng Bakgatla Mineral Resources (Pty) Limited. In addition, the Department of Mineral Resources has approved the Company's revised Environmental Management Plan, which is a foundation for [...]
Platmin announced today that it has received confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its de-listing date. The Company's shares will be de-listed from the TSX effective as at the close of business on December 23, 2011. The Company also confirms that the suspension of its listing on the JSE Limited will occur on December 23, 2011 and the last [...]
Platmin announced today that it has not yet received confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its de-listing date. Platmin had previously announced that its voluntary de-listing was expected to be effective on December 15, 2011. Platmin will provide a further announcement following receipt of the TSX confirmation of the de-listing date.
Platmin announced today that its shareholders have approved the special resolutions which authorize the Company to continue its corporate residence from British Columbia, Canada and to make an application to the registrar of companies for entry into the register of companies in Guernsey; and to repurchase its common shares following the [...]