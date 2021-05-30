Menü
Platmin Ltd.

Bergbau
Südafrika
Dezember 2011
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2011 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Platmin Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

