Plexmar Resources Inc.

Plexmar Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2012
Übernahme
Sierra Metals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Plexmar Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Sierra Metals Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

