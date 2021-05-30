Plexmar Resources Inc.

Dia Bras Exploration und Plexmar Resources gaben nach erneuten Gesprächen nun die Unterzeichnung einer neuen Absichtserklärung bekannt. Demnach wird Dia Bras alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Plexmar erwerben und einen Preis von 0,01 $ in bar je Stammaktie zahlen. Die ausstehenden Warrants und Optionen für den Kauf von Plexmar-Stammaktien werden im [...]
Plexmar Resources announced today that Plexmar shareholders have approved a statutory plan of arrangement with Dia Bras Exploration. The arrangement was approved by the affirmative vote of approximately 85% of the votes cast by Plexmar shareholders and a related continuance resolution received the affirmative vote of approximately 91% of the votes [...]
Plexmar Resources management and board of directors would like to remind shareholders that they have until Thursday October 25, 2012 to vote on the proposed Plan of Arrangement for the acquisition of Plexmar Resources by Dia Bras Exploration. The annual and special meeting to approve the Plan of Arrangement will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 29 [...]
Plexmar announces that it has obtained, as of October 2, 2012, from the Autorite des marches financiers, the Ontario Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission a full revocation of the cease trade orders issued by these securities regulatory authorities. The revocation order was applied for by Plexmar following the [...]
Dia Bras and Plexmar are pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued an interim order authorizing Plexmar to, among other things, call an annual and special meeting of its shareholders to consider, among other things, and, if deemed advisable, pass two special resolutions to approve a proposed plan of arrangement in [...]
Dia Bras and Plexmar are pleased to announce that Dia Bras and Plexmar have signed a definitive arrangement agreement with respect to the previously announced acquisition of Plexmar by Dia Bras. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Plexmar and Dia Bras have agreed to complete a statutory plan of arrangement in accordance with the Business [...]