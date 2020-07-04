Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2016
Übernahme
Orla Mining Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Pershimco Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Orla Mining Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
