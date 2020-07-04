Orla Mining Limited und Pershimco Resources Inc. meldeten gestern den erfolgreichen Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen zu einem neuen wachstumsorientierten Goldunternehmen. Das neue Unternehmen wird unter dem Namen Orla Mining Ltd. operieren und sich auf die weitere Exploration und Entwicklung von Pershimcos Cerro-Quema-Projekt in Panama [...]
Orla Mining und Pershimco Resources Inc. meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für den Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen zu einem neuen wachstumsorientierten Goldunternehmen. Das neue Unternehmen wird den Namen Orla Mining Ltd. tragen uns sich auf die weitere Exploration und Entwicklung von Pershimcos Cerro-Quema-Projekt in Panama [...]
Das Produktionsszenario mit 10.000 Tonnen pro Tag bietet eine solide Wirtschaftlichkeit durch eine jährliche Produktion von über 100.000 Unzen Gold im ersten Jahr mit voller Produktion. Dies wird einen signifikanten Cashflow generieren, um eine kurze Amortisationszeit von 22 Monaten zu ermöglichen. Die PFS umreißt eine Goldproduktion von der [...]
"Während wir uns auf den Erhalt unserer vollständigen Genehmigungen vorbereiten, erwarten wir, dass das Unternehmen weiterhin die Meilensteine erreicht und zur Konstruktionsphase übergeht. Unser Kassenbestand erlaubt es, dass wir uns auf die technischen und baulichen Entscheidungen konzentrieren, die die Wirtschaftlichkeit des Projekts verbessern [...]
Pershimco gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen Aurum Exploration Inc., eine sich vollständig im Besitz der Bellhaven Copper and Gold Inc. befindliche Tochtergesellschaft, erworben hat. Dies gibt dem Unternehmen Zugang zu über 72.000 Hektar an Konzessionen und Konzessionsantragsrechten entlang des Vererzungsgürtels Azuero. Dieser nur wenig erkundete [...]
Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which Orla and Pershimco have combined to create a new gold company in the Americas. In connection with the closing of the Arrangement, the proceeds of Orla's [...]
Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources are pleased to announce that in connection with the proposed amalgamation of Orla and Pershimco pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, and further to Orla having received the necessary approval of its shareholders al meeting of Orla Shareholders held on [...]
Ressources Pershimco announces today that its securityholders approved the proposal to merge with Orla Mining pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act. Pershimco will amalgamate with Orla and continue as an amalgamated corporation to be named "Orla Mining Ltd.". The Arrangement involves, among [...]
This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 06:53. Ressources Pershimco announces that it has filed its management information circular with the Canadian securities commissions in preparation for a special meeting of affected securityholders to be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at La Tour [...]
Ressources Pershimco announces that it has filed its management information circular with the Canadian securities commissions in preparation for a special meeting of affected securityholders to be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at La Tour Deloitte, 1190 Canadiens-de-Montréal Avenue, 4th Floor, Suite 4-001, Montreal. The [...]