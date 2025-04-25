DNI Metals Inc.

DNI Metals gab am Freitag bekannt, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens einer Privatplatzierung zugestimmt hat. Demnach sollen ohne Brokerbeteiligung bis zu 10 Mio. Einheiten zum Preis von 0,05 $ je Einheit ausgegeben werden. Der Bruttoerlös könnte so 500.000 $ erreichen. Jede Einheit soll aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem Kaufwarrant [...]
DNI Metals gab gestern den Abschluss einer ersten Tranche der im November angekündigten Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung bekannt. Demnach hat das Unternehmen durch die Ausgabe von 2,6 Mio. Stammaktien zu je 0,05 CAD einen Bruttoerlös von 130.000 CAD erzielt. 69% hiervon wurden von leitenden Angestellten und Direktoren des kanadischen [...]
DNI Metals veröffentlichte heute eine aktualisierte Ni-43-101-konforme Schätzung der Mineralressourcen bei der Buckton Zone innerhalb des Alberta-Projektes. Dieser zufolge konnten die abgeleiteten Ressourcen von 3,5 Mio. Tonnen auf 4,9 Mio. Tonnen erhöht werden. Zudem enthält sie die erste Schätzung der angezeigten Mineralressourcen bei Buckton. Es [...]
Decision of Madagascar Supreme Court On Feb 15, 2022, the Cassation of Madagascar held a trial. Neither Mr. Goertz nor his lawyers attended the trial. On March 15, 2022, the Court rendered its decision, which cannot be appealed according to our counsel in Madagascar. The court found Mr. Goertz guilty of fraud, embezzling DNI's funds, and forgery of [...]
DNI Metals Coronavirus- Madagascar In order to prevent the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Government of Madagascar has not allowed international flights in or out of the capital city of Antananarivo since, 21 March 2020, it is unknown when this will change. In an Article in the Africa Report, written by Olivier Caslin, dated [...]
In order to prevent the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Government of Madagascar has declared a state of sanitary emergency for a period of 15 days, with effect from 21 March 2020. In order to restrict human contact as far as possible, all passenger flights have been suspended, personal travel is strictly limited, and public [...]
DNI Metals Inc. On September 24, 2018 a Settlement Agreement was reached after arbitration between DNI and Cougar Metals NL in regards to the Cougar earn-in to Vohitsara, DNI’s graphite project in Madagascar. On July 23, 2019, DNI issued Cougar a default notice claiming that Cougar had breached the non-disparagement provision in the [...]