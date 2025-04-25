Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

DNI Metals Inc.

DNI Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2023
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2023 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von DNI Metals Inc. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu DNI Metals Inc.

  • DNI Metals kündigt Privatplatzierung an
    DNI Metals gab am Freitag bekannt, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens einer Privatplatzierung zugestimmt hat. Demnach sollen ohne Brokerbeteiligung bis zu 10 Mio. Einheiten zum Preis von 0,05 $ je Einheit ausgegeben werden. Der Bruttoerlös könnte so 500.000 $ erreichen. Jede Einheit soll aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens sowie einem Kaufwarrant [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • DNI Metals schließt erste Tranche einer Privatplatzierung
    DNI Metals gab gestern den Abschluss einer ersten Tranche der im November angekündigten Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung bekannt. Demnach hat das Unternehmen durch die Ausgabe von 2,6 Mio. Stammaktien zu je 0,05 CAD einen Bruttoerlös von 130.000 CAD erzielt. 69% hiervon wurden von leitenden Angestellten und Direktoren des kanadischen [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.01.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • DNI Metals Inc.: Aktualisierte Ressourcenschätzung für Buckton Zone
    DNI Metals veröffentlichte heute eine aktualisierte Ni-43-101-konforme Schätzung der Mineralressourcen bei der Buckton Zone innerhalb des Alberta-Projektes. Dieser zufolge konnten die abgeleiteten Ressourcen von 3,5 Mio. Tonnen auf 4,9 Mio. Tonnen erhöht werden. Zudem enthält sie die erste Schätzung der angezeigten Mineralressourcen bei Buckton. Es [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.08.2013
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu DNI Metals Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap