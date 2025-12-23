Mindesta is pleased to announce the collaboration between CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc and Phytoplant Research. Phytoplant Resesarch will provide CTT Pharmaceuticals, novel unique extracts from their proprietary Cannabis varieties to manufacture novel quick dissolving oral wafers that offer the entourage therapeutic effects of the complete [...]
Mindesta Inc. CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has issued an update from its president to shareholders. The update is as follows: To CTT Shareholders: Let me first take this opportunity to thank you for your continued interest in CTT Pharmaceuticals. Our gains have been a direct result of the continued support of shareholders like you. At this time, I [...]
Mindesta is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Houldsworth to it's advisory board of CTT Pharmaceuticals effective immediately: "I am pleased to be working with CTT in an advisory role as they work to create evidence based medicines within the Cannabis arena using their novel drug delivery systems. At a time when medical Marijuana [...]
Mindesta is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Hamilton-Page, Digital Strategist, to the advisory board of CTT Pharmaceuticals effective immediately. "We value the addition of Ms. Hamilton-Page, as our holistic approach includes creating better adherence and safety for our future opioid based pain management products including the use [...]
