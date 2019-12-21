Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von North American Palladium Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu North American Palladium Ltd.
North American Palladium Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Impala 100% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von NAP erwerben wird. Dafür erfolgt eine Vergütung in Höhe von 1,0 Milliarden CAD. Die Aktionäre von North American Palladium werden im [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. gab heute die Produktionsergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie Gesamtjahr 2018 bekannt. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in der Lage war 237.461 Unzen Palladium im Gesamtjahr zu produzieren. Das entspricht dem festgelegten Zielwert und stellt eine Zunahme von 18% verglichen zu 2017 dar.
North American Palladium Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die operativen und finanziellen Ergebnisse der drei zum 30. Juni 2018 geendeten Monate. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum konnte der Minenausstoß gesteigert werden: Während das Unternehmen im Juniquartal 2017 noch rund 50.200 oz Palladium förderte, waren es im letzten Quartal fast 57.700 oz [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. veröffentlichte letzte Woche seine finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das zum 31. März geendeten Quartals. So konnte das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn von 5,6 Millionen Dollar in diesem Quartal erwirtschaften, verglichen mit einem Nettoverlust von 3,8 Millionen Dollar im Vorjahreszeitraum. Dabei betrug das [...]
Transition Metals Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die ersten Ergebnisse des laufenden Bohrprogramms, welches North American Palladium im Auftrag der Joint-Venture-Partner Transition Metals und Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. am Platin-Palladium-Projekt Sunday Lake in Ontario, Kanada, durchführt. North American Palladium hat die Option, einen Anteil von [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Implats has acquired 100% of the outstanding common shares of the Company for a total cash consideration of [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. today announced that all of the required regulatory approvals have been obtained with respect to the proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which an affiliate of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement. Under the terms [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. today announced the positive outcome of the shareholder vote at today's special meeting of the Shareholders regarding the previously announced arrangement pursuant to which a subsidiary of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Third Quarter Highlights Record revenue: Based on 59,611 ounces of palladium sold at an average palladium price of US$1,587, revenue for the quarter increased to $149.9 million compared to $93.6 million for the [...]
North American Palladium Ltd. today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019. About North American Palladium Ltd. North American Palladium Ltd. is a Canadian company with more than 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction [...]