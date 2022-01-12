Rio Alto Mining Ltd.

Tahoe Resources und Rio Alto Mining gaben gestern den Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Transaktion bekannt. Rio Alto ist damit nun ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von Tahoe. Tahoe hat alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Rio Alto erworben und dafür pro Rio-Alto-Aktie 0,227 einer Tahoe-Stammaktie und 0,001 CAD bezahlt. Im [...]
Rio Alto Mining veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen des Gesamtjahres 2014, aus welchen hervorgeht, dass das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn in Höhe von 49,8 Mio. $ erzielte. Je Aktie betrug dieser 0,21 $. Der operative Cashflow erreichte 110,9 Mio. $. Insgesamt wurden während der zwölf Monate 222.255 Unzen Gold produziert, wovon 209.350 Unzen zu einem [...]
Tahoe Resources gab heute die Übernahme des Goldproduzenten Rio Alto Mining bekannt. Der Deal wird teils in Aktien und in bar abgewickelt. Tahoe bewertet Rio Alto mit 4 C$ je Aktie, was eine Prämie von 22,1% auf Rio Altos Schlusskurs vom Freitag bedeutet.
Wie Rio Alto Mining gestern mitteilte, haben das im vergangenen Jahr durchgeführte Bohrprogramm ebenso wie die metallurgischen Tests und das neue Ressourcenmodell bei der Kupfer-Gold-Mine La Arena zu einer Erhöhung derer Oxid-Goldreserven um 21% geführt. Basierend auf einem Grenzgehalt von 0,1 g/t Gold konnten die nachgewiesenen und [...]
Wie Rio Alto Mining gestern mitteilte, hat das Unternehmen bei seiner La-Arena-Goldmine im vierten Quartal letzten Jahres 57.908 Unzen Gold produziert und verkauft. Im Gesamtjahr per 31. Dezember 2014 summierte sich der Ausstoß somit auf 22.255 Unzen, was nicht nur die Vorgabe von 200.000 bis 220.000 Unzen übertraf, sondern auch einen neuen [...]
Tahoe Resources and Rio Alto Mining are pleased to announce that they have completed the Plan of Arrangement initially announced on February 9. Rio Alto operates the La Arena mine in Peru and is developing the Shahuindo project, also in Peru. Pursuant to the Arrangement and effective upon closing of the Arrangement, Rio Alto has become a [...]
Rio Alto Mining is pleased to announce that the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Rio Alto, Tahoe Resources and 1860927 Alberta Ltd. has been approved by the shareholders of Rio Alto and the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Rio Alto held a special meeting of shareholders earlier today at which 99.81% of the shares represented at [...]
Rio Alto Mining announces that, for 2014, net income amounted to $49.8 million or $0.21 per share and that cash flow from operations was $110.9 million. Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2014 included: Net income amounted to $1.5 million, or $0.00 per share. The recognition of final income tax adjustments occurred in Q4, and therefore [...]
Rio Alto Mining is pleased to announce that it has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report with an effective date of December 31, 2014 updating the resources and reserves of the La Arena Gold Oxide Project and Reserves for La Arena Phase II Copper-Gold Project. A copy of this report is available for viewing and retrieval through SEDAR at www.sedar.com [...]
Tahoe Resources and Rio Alto Mining are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their respective businesses (the Transaction) and create a new, leading intermediate precious metals producer with several value-enhancing growth opportunities. The combined company offers shareholders significant low cost [...]