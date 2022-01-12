Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rio Alto Mining Ltd.

Rio Alto Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2015
Übernahme
Tahoe Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rio Alto Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Tahoe Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rio Alto Mining Ltd.

  • Tahoe Resources: Übernahme von Rio Alto Mining abgeschlossen
    Tahoe Resources und Rio Alto Mining gaben gestern den Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Transaktion bekannt. Rio Alto ist damit nun ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von Tahoe. Tahoe hat alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Rio Alto erworben und dafür pro Rio-Alto-Aktie 0,227 einer Tahoe-Stammaktie und 0,001 CAD bezahlt. Im [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.04.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rio Alto: Nettogewinn von 49,8 Mio. $ im Jahr 2014
    Rio Alto Mining veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen des Gesamtjahres 2014, aus welchen hervorgeht, dass das Unternehmen einen Nettogewinn in Höhe von 49,8 Mio. $ erzielte. Je Aktie betrug dieser 0,21 $. Der operative Cashflow erreichte 110,9 Mio. $. Insgesamt wurden während der zwölf Monate 222.255 Unzen Gold produziert, wovon 209.350 Unzen zu einem [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.03.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Tahoe Resources übernimmt Rio Alto Mining für 1,4 Mrd. C$
    Tahoe Resources gab heute die Übernahme des Goldproduzenten Rio Alto Mining bekannt. Der Deal wird teils in Aktien und in bar abgewickelt. Tahoe bewertet Rio Alto mit 4 C$ je Aktie, was eine Prämie von 22,1% auf Rio Altos Schlusskurs vom Freitag bedeutet.
    weiterlesen
    09.02.2015
    von Redaktion
  • Rio Alto erhöht Goldreserven bei La Arena
    Wie Rio Alto Mining gestern mitteilte, haben das im vergangenen Jahr durchgeführte Bohrprogramm ebenso wie die metallurgischen Tests und das neue Ressourcenmodell bei der Kupfer-Gold-Mine La Arena zu einer Erhöhung derer Oxid-Goldreserven um 21% geführt. Basierend auf einem Grenzgehalt von 0,1 g/t Gold konnten die nachgewiesenen und [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.02.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rio Alto Mining Ltd. erzielt erneute Rekord-Goldproduktion
    Wie Rio Alto Mining gestern mitteilte, hat das Unternehmen bei seiner La-Arena-Goldmine im vierten Quartal letzten Jahres 57.908 Unzen Gold produziert und verkauft. Im Gesamtjahr per 31. Dezember 2014 summierte sich der Ausstoß somit auf 22.255 Unzen, was nicht nur die Vorgabe von 200.000 bis 220.000 Unzen übertraf, sondern auch einen neuen [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.01.2015
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Rio Alto Mining Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap