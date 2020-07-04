Musgrove Minerals Corp.

ewardStream Solutions is pleased to provide the following corporate update. The Company is pleased to announce that it is now trading on the Borse Frankfurt Exchange in Germany under the trading symbol JL4L and WKN number A2APX1. The Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 technology issuer under the symbol [...]
Musgrove announces the Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting on Friday, June 21, 2013. A majority of shareholders elected Rana Vig, T. Greg Hawkins, Norman Brewster, Martin Bernholtz and Sandy Janda as directors for the ensuing term. The shareholders also appointed Dale Matheson Carr - Hilton Labonte, LLP Chartered Accountants, as the [...]
Musgrove Minerals announces that the Company has successfully negotiated a temporary two (2) year reduction on the annual property payment on its Musgrove Creek Gold property located in Idaho, USA. Under the original lease agreement dated June 12, 2003, the Company is currently required to pay $50,000 annually. In June 2015, and each succeeding [...]
Musgrove is pleased to announce that Ms. Sandy Janda has joined the board of directors. Ms. Janda graduated from Simon Fraser University in 2008, having obtained a Bachelor of Business Administrat ion Degree. She has six years experience in day-to-day operations and financial management of both real estate development companies and publicly traded [...]
Musgrove announces that it has agreed to amend the payment schedule for the Empire Mine Option Agreement with Konnex Resources first announced on April 27, 2012. Under the original terms of the agreement, Musgrove will receive a total of $1,490,000 cash and $350,000 of Konnex stock (see full details of the deal including a breakdown of the payment [...]