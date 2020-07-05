Menü
Pacific Rim Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
November 2013
Übernahme
OceanaGold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Pacific Rim Mining Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch OceanaGold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Pacific Rim Mining Corp.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Pacific Rim Mining Corp.


