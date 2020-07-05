Pacific Rim Mining Corp.

OceanaGold und Pacific Rim Mining teilten gestern die Unterzeichnung einer endgültigen Vereinbarung mit, laut der OceanaGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Pacific Rim erwirbt in einem Aktientausch gemäß eines gesetzlichen Plans zur Fusionsvereinbarung des Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Aktionäre von Pacific [...]
OceanaGold and Pacific Rim Mining are pleased to announce the successful completion of the plan of arrangement originally announced on October 8, 2013. The Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders of Pacific Rim at its special meeting on November 21, 2013 and received approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on [...]
Pacific Rim Mining is pleased to announce that at the special meeting of its shareholders held on November 21, 2013, the shareholders of Pacific Rim approved the previously announced plan of arrangement with OceanaGold. For a detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to Pacific Rim's news release of October 8, 2013. The Arrangement was [...]
Pacific Rim Mining announces that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the plan of arrangement between Pacific Rim and OceanaGold. The resolution will be considered at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders of Pacific Rim to be held at the [...]
Pacific Rim Mining announces it has now mailed a notice of meeting and management information circular to its shareholders of record (as of October 16, 2013) in preparation for its special meeting of shareholders to be held at the offices of DuMoulin Black LLP, 10th Floor, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, November 21, 2013 [...]
OceanaGold and Pacific Rim Mining are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which OceanaGold has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacific Rim in an all-share transaction to be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations [...]