Canuc und Macdonald Mines geben eine Verzögerung der zuvor angekündigten Transaktion bekannt, in deren Rahmen Canuc sämtliche Aktien von Macdonald Mines erwerben wird. Die erwartete Einstellung des Handels der Aktien von Macdonald Mines am 5. Mai 2025 ist nicht eingetreten. Daher wurde das Abschlussdatum der Transaktion angepasst. Um den Abschluss [...]
Macdonald Mines und Canucc Resources geben bekannt, dass sie ein endgültiges Arrangement Agreement abgeschlossen haben, gemäß dem Canuc alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Macdonald Mines erwerben wird. Das Arrangement wird als dreiteilige Fusion im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans strukturiert, wobei Macdonald Mines mit einer neuen [...]
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. gibt die Unterzeichnung einer unverbindlichen Absichtserklärung mit Canuc Resources Corporation bekannt, wonach Canuc alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von MacDonald Mines erwerben wird. Gemäß den Bedingungen des LOI wird Canuc als Gegenleistung 72.000.000 Stammaktien an die Aktionäre von MacDonald Mines [...]
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. gab am Freitag den Abschluss seiner zuvor angekündigten nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung mit einem Erlös von 175.500 $ bekannt. Das Unternehmen gab insgesamt 926.923 Flow-Through-Aktien zu einem Preis von je 0,13 $ und 550.000 Non-Flow-Through-Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ pro Einheit aus. Jede Einheit [...]
MacDonald Mines Exploration Limited meldete gestern Ergebnisse von drei Kanalproben von Glade East. Diese wurden um Rahmen des Proben-Programms bei der Liegenschaft SPJ, die sich 40 km östlich von Sudbury in Ontario befindet, entnommen. So lieferte AGT-21-002B 7,19 g/t Gold über 4,0 Meter. Darin enthalten ist ein Abschnitt von 12,4 g/t Gold über [...]
Canuc Resources and Macdonald Mines Exploration announce a delay in the previously announced transaction whereby Canuc will acquire all of the shares of Macdonald Mines. The anticipated trading halt in respect of the Macdonald Mines shares on May 5, 2025 has not occurred. As a result, the closing date of the Transaction has been adjusted. In order [...]
Macdonald Mines Exploration is please to announce that, on April 24, 2025, it received the final approvals needed from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice with respect to the previously-announced transaction with Canuc Resources. Anticipated Closing Date Pursuant to the proposed transaction, Canuc will acquire all of the outstanding common shares [...]
MacDonald Mines Exploration is pleased to announce that the holders of BMK shares have approved the previously announced acquisition of BMK by Canuc Resources pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. At the special meeting of BMK shareholders held on March 31st, an aggregate of 15,947,334 shares were voted in [...]
Canuc Resources and Macdonald Mines would like to update shareholders of Macdonald Mines and provide certain supplemental information with respect to the previously announced transaction with Canuc. The Meeting The special meeting of Company Shareholders is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2025 at 10am to approve a statutory arrangement under [...]
MacDonald Mines Exploration is pleased to announce the initial results from 4 drill holes from its drilling program that took place in January 2025 on its 100% owned SPJ Project. The 2025 drilling program was planned in collaboration with Canuc Resources Corporation and consisted of 6 drill holes totaling 815 m that targeted the lenses of gold [...]