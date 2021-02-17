Prodigy Gold Inc.

Argonaut Gold und Prodigy Gold gaben heute bekannt, dass der im Oktober angekündigte Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Argonaut alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Prodigy erworben. Die Aktionäre von Prodigy erhielten pro Prodigy-Aktie 0,1042 einer Argonaut-Stammaktie und [...]
Argonaut Gold und Prodigy Gold freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass sie ein Abkommen geschlossen haben, nach dem Argonaut Gold sich bereit erklärt, alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Prodigy durch einen Vereinbarungsplan zu erwerben. Das neue Unternehmen wird von einer großen operativen Erfahrung und dem Cashflow von Argonaut Gold [...]
Argonaut Gold und Prodigy Gold gaben heute Pläne für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Argonaut alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Prodigy erwerben. Die Aktionäre von Prodigy sollen pro Prodigy-Aktie 0,1042 einer Argonaut-Aktie und 0,00001 CAD in bar erhalten.
Argonaut Gold and Prodigy Gold are pleased to announce the completion of their previously announced plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Argonaut has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prodigy in a transaction valued at approximately $341 million. In accordance with the Arrangement, former Prodigy shareholders [...]
Argonaut Gold and Prodigy Gold are pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has today granted the final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Argonaut will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prodigy. Accordingly, as previously announced, trading of Prodigy shares will be [...]
The shareholders of Prodigy Gold have approved the Plan of Arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Argonaut Gold. Shareholders of Prodigy Gold will receive 0.1042 shares of Argonaut Gold and $CDN0.000001 cash per share held. Prodigy Gold will be removed from the S&P/TSX Venture Composite and Venture Select Indices after the close of [...]
Argonaut Gold and Prodigy Gold are pleased to announce that their respective shareholders have approved the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Argonaut will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prodigy. At their respective special shareholders' meetings held earlier today, 99.93% of the Argonaut shares voted were [...]
Institutional Investor Services, a leading proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders of Prodigy Gold and Argonaut Gold vote in favour of Argonauts proposed acquisition of all of Prodigys issued and outstanding common shares. The ISS report notes: In light of the favorable market reaction, the favorable termination fee agreement, and [...]