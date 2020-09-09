La Mancha Resources veröffentlichte am Freitag die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2012. Es folgt eine Zusammenfassung der drei Monate bis zum 30. Juni: Es wurde eine Goldproduktion von 30.620 Unzen erzielt (Q2-2011: 34.632 oz); Die durchschnittlichen Cashkosten betrugen 766 USD je Unze (Q2-2011: 657 USD/oz); Der Nettogewinn verringerte sich [...]
Wie gestern bekannte wurde, verkauft der französische Atomkonzern AREVA Mines seinen Mehrheitsanteil an dem mittelgroßen Goldproduzenten La Mancha Resources Inc. zum Preis von 310 Mio. CAD bzw. 3,50 CAD je Aktie von La Mancha. Dieser Preis liegt 55,6% über dem Schlußkurs von La Mancha vom 12. Juli 2012. Käufer ist Weather II Investments, das von [...]
La Mancha Group has entered into a binding asset sale and purchase agreement to acquire Alacer group's 49% minority interest in the Frog's Leg mine joint venture, as well as minority interests in the Lake Greta (24.5%) and Avoca (40.0%) exploration project joint ventures. The value of the transaction amounts to A$141million and is expected to be [...]
Weather Investments and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, 0944289 B.C. Ltd., announced today that it has acquired the remaining 1,436,204 common shares of LaMancha Resources not already owned by Weather II or its affiliates, representing approximately 1.01% of the outstanding La Mancha Shares on a fully-diluted basis, pursuant to a previously [...]
La Mancha is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Iman Naguib as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 17. Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO of La Mancha, stated that: "We are delighted that Iman is joining the La Mancha management team. This is another important step in building a first class team to take La Mancha [...]
Weather Investments II and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, 0944289 B.C. Ltd., announced today that an additional 18,550,051 common shares of La Mancha Resources representing approximately 13% of the outstanding La Mancha Shares on a fully diluted basis were deposited and have been taken up under the offer by the Offeror to acquire all of the [...]