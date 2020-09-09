Menü
La Mancha Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2012
Übernahme
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von La Mancha Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Weather Investments II S.a r.l. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
