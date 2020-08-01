Lion One Metals gab gestern bekannt, dass die Aktionäre von Avocet Resources die Übernahme bewilligt haben, derzufolge Lion One sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien Avocets erwerben wird. In der Versammlung am 27. Mai 2013 hatten 99,63% der Aktionäre Avocets für die Transaktion gestimmt. Die Genehmigung seitens TSX Venture erfolgte am 7. Juni. Bereits im [...]
Lion One Metals Limited gab gestern bekannt, dass die Fusionsvereinbarung mit Avocet Resources Limited geändert wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung, die am 21. Dezember 2012 bekannt gegeben worden war, wird Lion One alle ausgegebenen Aktien von Avocet erwerben. Die Aktionäre sollten pro 9,5 Avocet-Aktien eine neue Aktie des Unternehmens erhalten.
Das Unternehmen hat Ende Mai 2012 eine Namensänderung von U3O8 Limited zu Avocet Resources Limited vollzogen. Die Aktionäre hatten ihre Zustimmung bei der Versammlung am 25. Mai erteilt. Das Kürzel des Unternehmens an der Australian Securities Exchange ändert sich im Zuge der Namensänderung Ende dieser Woche von UTO zu AYE.
Lion One Metals is pleased to announce the successful implementation of the merger with Avocet Resources by the Scheme of Arrangement approved by Avocet shareholders on May 27, 2013 and by the Federal Court of Australia on May 31, 2013. As consideration, the Company has issued 11,006,421 CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDI's") with each CDI [...]
Lion One Metals is pleased to announce the approval of the merger by Scheme of Arrangement announced on December 2012, and amended March 25, 2013, by which Lion One will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Avocet Resources, of Perth, Western Australia. On May 27, 2013, Avocet shareholders voted unanimously in favor of the Merger at the Scheme [...]
Lion One Metals announces that the Company has agreed to amend and restate its Merger Implementation Agreement with Avocet Resources of Perth. The MIA, announced on Dec. 21, 2012, proposed that Lion One will acquire all of the issued shares in Avocet by way of Scheme of Arrangement, such that eligible Avocet shareholders will receive one (1) new [...]
Lion One Metals and Perth, Australia-based Avocet Resources are pleased to announce that they have executed a Merger Implementation Agreement pursuant to which Lion One proposes to acquire all of the issued shares in Avocet by way of Scheme of Arrangement. Under the proposed merger, shareholders of Avocet will receive 1 share of Lion One for every [...]