U308 Ltd.

U308 Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Juni 2013
Übernahme
Lion One Metals Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von U308 Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Lion One Metals Ltd. statt.

  • Lion One Metals Ltd. und Avocet Resources Ltd.: Übernahme von Aktionären bewilligt
    Lion One Metals gab gestern bekannt, dass die Aktionäre von Avocet Resources die Übernahme bewilligt haben, derzufolge Lion One sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien Avocets erwerben wird. In der Versammlung am 27. Mai 2013 hatten 99,63% der Aktionäre Avocets für die Transaktion gestimmt. Die Genehmigung seitens TSX Venture erfolgte am 7. Juni.
    Bereits im [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.06.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Lion One: Änderung der Vereinbarung mit Avocet Resources
    Lion One Metals Limited gab gestern bekannt, dass die Fusionsvereinbarung mit Avocet Resources Limited geändert wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung, die am 21. Dezember 2012 bekannt gegeben worden war, wird Lion One alle ausgegebenen Aktien von Avocet erwerben. Die Aktionäre sollten pro 9,5 Avocet-Aktien eine neue Aktie des Unternehmens erhalten.
    weiterlesen
    27.03.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • U3O8 Ltd. heißt nun Avocet Resources Ltd.
    Das Unternehmen hat Ende Mai 2012 eine Namensänderung von U3O8 Limited zu Avocet Resources Limited vollzogen. Die Aktionäre hatten ihre Zustimmung bei der Versammlung am 25. Mai erteilt. Das Kürzel des Unternehmens an der Australian Securities Exchange ändert sich im Zuge der Namensänderung Ende dieser Woche von UTO zu AYE.
    weiterlesen
    06.06.2012
    von Presse

