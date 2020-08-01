Lion One Metals Limited gab gestern bekannt, dass die Fusionsvereinbarung mit Avocet Resources Limited geändert wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung, die am 21. Dezember 2012 bekannt gegeben worden war, wird Lion One alle ausgegebenen Aktien von Avocet erwerben. Die Aktionäre sollten pro 9,5 Avocet-Aktien eine neue Aktie des Unternehmens erhalten.