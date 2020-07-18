Menü
Richmont Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
November 2017
Übernahme
Alamos Gold Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Richmont Mines Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Alamos Gold Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Richmont Mines Inc.

  • Alamos Gold Inc. meldet Rekordproduktion im Gesamtjahr 2017
    Alamos Gold Inc. hat gestern die Produktionsergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2017 veröffentlicht. Demnach konnte das Unternehmen sowohl in den drei als auch in den zwölf Monaten seinen bislang größten Goldausstoß verzeichnen. Im Dezemberquartal belief sich die Goldproduktion auf insgesamt 120.300 oz, wobei knapp die Hälfte [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.01.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alamos Gold meldet freundliche Übernahme von Richmont Mines!
    Alamos Gold Inc. und Richmont Mines Inc. gaben heute eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Alamos sämtlich ausgegeben und ausstehenden Aktien von Richmont übernehmen wird. Den Angaben zufolge erhalten Richmont-Aktionäre pro Aktie 1,385 Alamos-Stammaktien, was 14,20 CAD je Richmont-Stammaktie entspricht. Nach der erfolgten Übernahme werden die [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.09.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Richmont Mines: Produktionszahlen für Q2 17
    Richmont Mines Inc. veröffentlichte in dieser Woche die Produktionsergebnisse des zweiten Quartals. Den Angaben zufolge erzielte das Unternehmen während des Juniquartals eine Gesamtproduktion von 31.249 Unzen Gold. Die Island-Gold-Mine lieferte 26.110 Unzen, die Beaufor-Mine 5.139 Unzen. Die Goldverkäufe erreichten 35.040 Unzen.
    weiterlesen
    15.07.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Richmont Mines Inc. meldet Quartalszahlen
    Der kanadische Goldproduzent gab kürzlich die Produktionszahlen des 1. Quartals 2017 bekannt. Das Unternehmen produzierte 29.401 oz Gold zu Cashkosten von 598 US$/oz. Von dieser Produktion stammen 23.772 oz von der Island Goldmine, die zu Cashkosten von 504 US$/oz produziert wurden. Die Produktion der Beaufor Mine lag bei 5.629 oz zu Cashkosten von [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.04.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Richmont Mines Inc.: Starke Bohrergebnisse
    Starke Bohrergebnisse gab es gestern bei Richmont Mines. Es lohnt sich, diese News komplett anzusehen, da das Unternehmen mehrere bekannte Zonen mit Infill-Bohrungen untersucht hat, aber auch neue Ziele angebohrt hat. Das Infill-Drilling hat z.B. folgende Resultate gezeigt, die ihres gleichen suchen. Gehalte von 23,29 g/t bis 96,47 g/t Gold und die [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.04.2017
    von Hannes Huster

Nachrichten, englisch zu Richmont Mines Inc.


