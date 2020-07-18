Alamos Gold Inc. hat gestern die Produktionsergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2017 veröffentlicht. Demnach konnte das Unternehmen sowohl in den drei als auch in den zwölf Monaten seinen bislang größten Goldausstoß verzeichnen. Im Dezemberquartal belief sich die Goldproduktion auf insgesamt 120.300 oz, wobei knapp die Hälfte [...]
Alamos Gold Inc. und Richmont Mines Inc. gaben heute eine bindende Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Alamos sämtlich ausgegeben und ausstehenden Aktien von Richmont übernehmen wird. Den Angaben zufolge erhalten Richmont-Aktionäre pro Aktie 1,385 Alamos-Stammaktien, was 14,20 CAD je Richmont-Stammaktie entspricht. Nach der erfolgten Übernahme werden die [...]
Richmont Mines Inc. veröffentlichte in dieser Woche die Produktionsergebnisse des zweiten Quartals. Den Angaben zufolge erzielte das Unternehmen während des Juniquartals eine Gesamtproduktion von 31.249 Unzen Gold. Die Island-Gold-Mine lieferte 26.110 Unzen, die Beaufor-Mine 5.139 Unzen. Die Goldverkäufe erreichten 35.040 Unzen.
Der kanadische Goldproduzent gab kürzlich die Produktionszahlen des 1. Quartals 2017 bekannt. Das Unternehmen produzierte 29.401 oz Gold zu Cashkosten von 598 US$/oz. Von dieser Produktion stammen 23.772 oz von der Island Goldmine, die zu Cashkosten von 504 US$/oz produziert wurden. Die Produktion der Beaufor Mine lag bei 5.629 oz zu Cashkosten von [...]
Starke Bohrergebnisse gab es gestern bei Richmont Mines. Es lohnt sich, diese News komplett anzusehen, da das Unternehmen mehrere bekannte Zonen mit Infill-Bohrungen untersucht hat, aber auch neue Ziele angebohrt hat. Das Infill-Drilling hat z.B. folgende Resultate gezeigt, die ihres gleichen suchen. Gehalte von 23,29 g/t bis 96,47 g/t Gold und die [...]
Alamos Gold is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Alamos acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Richmont Mines. Under the terms of the Transaction, all Richmont issued and outstanding common shares were exchanged on the basis of 1.385 Alamos common shares for each Richmont common [...]
S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The Arrangement Agreement between Alamos Gold and Richmont Mines has been successfully completed. Alamos Gold will acquire Richmont Mines via a share exchange – terms are 1.385 AGI/RIC. Richmont Mines will be removed from the S&P/TSX [...]
Alamos Gold and Richmont Mines are pleased to announce that they have been granted final court approval from the Quebec Superior Court of the plan of arrangement whereby Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Richmont. The Transaction is expected to close on November 23, 2017, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and [...]
Alamos Gold and Richmont Mines are pleased to announce that shareholders of both companies have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the plan of arrangement at their respective special meetings of shareholders held earlier today. The Transaction, whereby Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Richmont, was approved by 98.46 [...]
Richmont Mine announces operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH HIGHLIGHTS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS(1) Revenues of $36.5 (US$29.2) million for the quarter and $123.4 (US$94.3) million for the nine-month period. Net earnings of $4.8 (US$3.8) million, or $0.08 (US$0.06) per [...]