Africa Hydrocarbons Inc.

Africa Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce operations in Tunisia continue toward a proposed September commencement date for the drilling of the BHN-1 well to test the Bouhajla North prospect, a fractured Abiod formation chalk play. The operator, Dualex Energy International Inc., has indicated drilling rig tenders have been received and ancillary [...]
Africa Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced public offering of units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000. AHI, through Canaccord Genuity Corp., as agent, issued 55,555,556 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit. Each Unit is compromised of one (1.0) common share of AHI and one-half [...]
Africa Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Gordon McKay as a director of the Company and Mrs. Charidy Lazorko as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective April 16, 2012. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. David Patterson from the board of directors and as the Company's CFO, effective April 16, 2012 [...]
Africa Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce notification was received from Tunisian authorities that an application to expand the Bouhajla Permit has been accepted and the expansion granted as requested. The permit expansion is subject to government ratification and publication in the official Government Gazette. Twenty square kilometers of new 3D [...]
Africa Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce that field recording of the Bouhajla North 3D seismic survey in Tunisia has now been completed. The 55 km2 survey was contracted to CGGVeritas Services SA, and was shot over the Bouhajla North prospect on the Bouhajla Permit, located onshore in the Pelagian Basin. CEO, John Nelson states, "The seismic [...]