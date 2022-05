Tresoro Mining Corp.

Tresoro Mining reports that on November 30, 2012, it filed a Response to Civil Claim in response to the civil claim of Mercer Gold Corp filed in BC Supreme Court November 19, 2012. The Response states, in part, that "The present Notice of Civil Claim is an attempt by [ Rahim ] Jivraj and the Plaintiff [Mercer BC] to evade the Order of Mr. Justice Greyell, to evade the [...]