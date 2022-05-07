Tresoro Mining Corp.

Tresoro Mining reports that on November 30, 2012, it filed a Response to Civil Claim in response to the civil claim of Mercer Gold Corp filed in BC Supreme Court November 19, 2012. The Response states, in part, that "The present Notice of Civil Claim is an attempt by [ Rahim ] Jivraj and the Plaintiff [Mercer BC] to evade the Order of Mr. Justice Greyell, to evade the [...]
Tresoro Mining announces that the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 4, 2012 was revoked effective November 13, 2012. The BCSC issued the CTO as a result of the following: 1. The Company's annual information form for the year ended February 28, which was filed on SEDAR pursuant to Part 6 of National [...]
Tresoro Mining announces that on September 17, 2010, Tresoro issued a news release that contained scientific or technical information (as defined in NI 43-101) that disclosed results of an economic analysis of Tresoro's Guayabales Gold Project located in the Marmato Gold District, in Caldas, Colombia ("Guayabales") that included projected revenues [...]
Tresoro Mining provides the following update to proceedings between the Company and Mercer Gold Corp. Update of Proceedings: On August 6, 2012, the Company commenced an action against Rahim Jivraj and Mercer BC in US Federal Court under Civil Action number C12-1325 MJP. The Complaint against Jivraj and Mercer BC includes Federal Securities Fraud [...]
Tresoro Mining responds to Rahim Jivraj's latest inaccurate and defamatory missive. As reported in the Company's last news release, on August 6, 2012, the Company commenced an action against Rahim Jivraj and Mercer BC in US Federal Court under Civil Action number C12-1325 MJP. The Complaint against Jivraj and Mercer BC includes Federal Securities [...]