Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Silver Dragon Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Silver Dragon Resources Inc.
Silver Dragon Resources reports that it has obtained the KPMG Advisory (China) independent appraiser valuation report and the Beijing Shengda Industrial Group Ltd. Price Waterhouse Coopers independent appraiser valuation report to assess the fair market value of the Dadi mining rights as of March 1, 2017. The valuation results of the Dadi Mining [...]
Silver Dragon Resources Inc. reports that it has retained KPMG Advisory (China) Limited as the independent appraisers to assess the fair market value of the Dadi mining rights with Golder Associates Consulting Limited as mining rights assessment technical advisor as at the March 1, 2017 valuation Date in accordance with the Peoples Republic of [...]
Silver Dragon Resources reports that the Board of Directors has rejected an offer from Shengda Industrial Group to receive an all cash consideration in five installments over the course of several years with the last payment being made in 2019 for the Company's 20% equity interest in Inner Mongolia Guangda Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of its [...]
Silver Dragon Resources reports that it has entered into an equity transfer agreement with Beijing Shengda Industrial Group to receive an all cash consideration in five installments over the course of several years with the last payment being made in 2019 for the Company's 20% equity interest in Inner Mongolia Guangda Mining, a wholly owned [...]
Silver Dragon Resources Inc. today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, February 18, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, at 200 Davenport Road, Toronto. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is Friday, January 8, 2016. Additional Information and Where to Find It In [...]