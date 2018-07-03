Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Navasota Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Navasota Resources gab heute bekannt, dass das Aluminiumunternehmen mit der israelischen Gesellschaft I.C. M. Holdings Ltd. eine Absichtserklärung über den Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen unterzeichnet hat. I.C.M. produziert Cannabisprodukte für den medizinischen Gebrauch und plant die Ausweitung seines Geschäfts auf internationale Märkte [...]
Wie aus einer gestrigen Meldung hervorgeht, hat Anglo Aluminium die im Juni angekündigte Namensänderung zu "Navasota Resources" vollzogen. Demnach werden die Aktien des Unternehmens seit gestern unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Kürzel "NAV" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt. Erst im Januar 2012 hatte das Unternehmen seinen Namen von [...]
Navasota Resources is pleased to announce the completion yesterday of its previously announced debt settlement with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company settled indebtedness of $285,633 through the issuance of 5,712,660 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Debt Share. The Debt [...]
Navasota Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated June 25, 2018, with Israel-based I.M.C. Holdings Ltd. whereby the parties will complete a business combination by way of a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by IMC. It is currently anticipated that the Transaction will be [...]
Navasota Resources is pleased to announce that, effective as of June 19, 2018, the Company has completed its previously announced share consolidation. Pursuant to the Consolidation, the Company's outstanding common shares were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for each five pre-consolidation common shares. Following [...]
Navasota Resources announced today that it has received the requisite shareholder approval for the voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Exchange has issued a bulletin approving such delisting and has advised that as at the close of trading on June 18, 2018, the Company's common shares will [...]
Navasota Resources is pleased to announce that that it has entered into agreements to satisfy outstanding indebtedness owed to certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors through the issuance of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to such agreements, the Company intends to consolidate its outstanding common shares on the basis of one [...]