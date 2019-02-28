Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Arian Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
VDieses etwa 207 m nordwestlich des ersten Bohrlochs angelegte Loch wurde gebohrt, um koinzindente Anomalien bei Widerstandsfähigkeit und Aufladefähigkeit zu testen. Obwohl eine Bohrtiefe von 300 m beabsichtigt war, wurde die Bohrung bis zu einer Tiefe von 407,12 m fortgesetzt. Der Bohrer wird nun demontiert, um zum dritten Bohrloch transportiert [...]
Sobald ein Hüttenwerk ein Konzentrat, das im Rahmen der Perlat-Abbaulizenz gewonnen wurde, zur Aufbereitung akzeptiert, wird das Unternehmen noch am gleichen Tag eine Barzahlung in Höhe von 2 Millionen USD an BRC leisten. Vorbehaltlich einer weiteren Prüfung und entsprechenden Einwilligung der Wertpapierbörse besteht zudem die Option, eine weitere [...]
Die Optionsscheine unterliegen Bestimmungen zum vorzeitigen Ablauf dergestalt, dass wenn nach Ablauf von Weiterverkaufsbeschränkungen für die gezeichneten Aktien die Stammaktien des Unternehmens auf dem TSX Venture Exchange an zehn (10) aufeinanderfolgenden Börsentagen zum oder über dem volumengewichteten durchschnittlichen Handelspreis von 40 Cent [...]
Herr Zahir Dhanani, President und CEO von Arian, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass die Bohrarbeiten für das zweite Diamantbohrloch in Zusammenarbeit mit Sinomine International Exploration (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited beim Kacinar-Goldprojekt in Albanien nun im Gange sind. Sinomine hat eine Optionsvereinbarung für das Kacinar-Projekt von Arian [...]
Herr Zahir Dhanani, President und CEO von Arian, freut sich ergänzend zu den Arian-Pressemeldungen vom 12. April und 21. Mai 2013 bekannt zu geben, dass der 100 %-Tochter von Arian, JAB Resources SHPK, vom nationalen Lizenzvergabezentrum des Wirtschafts-, Handels- und Energieministeriums der Republik Albanien eine Goldexplorationslizenz erteilt [...]
Arian Resources Corp. Mr. Zahir (Zip) Dhanani, CEO of Arian, is pleased to announce that, in association with Sinomine International Exploration (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited, the second diamond drill hole is now complete at the Kacinar gold project located in Albania. Sinomine has optioned the Kacinar project from Arian and has the ability to [...]
Mr. Zahir Dhanani, CEO and Chairman of Arian Resources, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the past producing, high-grade Perlat copper-gold-silver-cobalt mine in Albania, through the acquisition of all of the shares of Balkan Resources Inc., which owns the mine. The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share [...]
Mr. Zahir (Zip) Dhanani, CEO of Arian Resources Corp., is pleased to announce, Arian has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The first tranche of the private placement consisted of the issuance of 18,506,666 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,766,000. Each Unit consists of [...]
Mr. Zahir Dhanani, President and CEO of Arian, is pleased to announce, in association with Sinomine International Exploration (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited, that the second diamond drill hole is now underway at the Kacinar gold project located in Albania. Sinomine has optioned the Kacinar project from Arian and has the ability to earn up to a 60 [...]
Mr. Zahir Dhanani, CEO of Arian, is pleased to announce, in association with Sinomine International Exploration (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited, that the first diamond drill hole is now complete at the Kacinar gold project located in Albania. Sinomine has optioned the Kacinar project from Arian and has the ability to earn up to a 60% interest in [...]