Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Goldeye Explorations Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Treasury und Goldeye Explorations freuen sich, den Abschluss des im Vorfeld angekündigten Arrangement-Plans bekannt zu geben, der von den Goldeye-Aktionären in einer außerordentliche Hauptversammlung am 15. November 2016 genehmigt wurde. Am 18. November 2016 wurde der Arrangement-Plan vom Obersten Gerichtshof von Ontario laut endgültigem [...]
Das Vereinbarungsabkommen sieht vor, dass Treasury alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Goldeye mittels eines gerichtlich genehmigten Vereinbarungsplans erwirbt. Gemäß der Vereinbarung wird jeder Aktionär von Goldeye für jede Goldeye-Aktie, die sich in seinem Besitz befindet, 0,10 Stammaktien von Treasury erhalten. Das Umtauschverhältnis impliziert [...]
Treasury Metals Inc. und Goldeye Explorations Ltd. gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen einen bindenden Übernahmevertrag abgeschlossen haben, demzufolge Treasury alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Goldeye Explorations aufkaufen wird. Bei Abschluss der Übernahme wird Goldeye zur hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft [...]
Treasury Metals Inc. meldete gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Treaury und Goldeye Explorations Ltd. einen Unternehmenszusammenschluss durchführen werden. Den Angaben zufolge wird Treasury sämtliche ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Goldeye erwerben und dafür eigene Stammaktien ausgeben. Die Goldeye-Aktionäre erhalten je [...]
Treasury Metals Inc. and Goldeye Explorations Ltd. are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement, which was approved by the shareholders of Goldeye at a special meeting held on November 15, 2016. On November 18, 2016, a final order was obtained from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Plan [...]
Goldeye Explorations Ltd. is pleased to announce that pursuant to section 57(b) of the Exploration Agreement between the Company and Sandy Lake First Nation dated November 12, 2013, Goldeye and SLFN have agreed to a two (2) year renewal on the same terms commencing on November 12, 2016. As part of the Renewal, Goldeye will issue to SLFN five [...]
Goldeye Explorations Ltd. announces that it has obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with its proposed plan of arrangement with Treasury Metals Inc. previously announced on September 1, 2016. The interim order provides for, among other things, the holding of a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of [...]
Goldeye Explorations reports that it has notified Sandy Lake Gold that arbitration is required to address several issues in dispute regarding and arising from the Option Agreement between the parties. Despite Goldeye's efforts, a resolution without an arbitration process has not been achieved. Sandy Lake Gold has 20 days to respond to Goldeye's [...]
Treasury Metals Inc. and Goldeye Explorations Ltd. announced on July 11, 2016 that they had agreed to a proposal with respect to the acquisition of Goldeye by Treasury. Treasury and Goldeye are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, whereby Treasury will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common [...]