Goldeye Explorations Ltd.

Goldeye Explorations Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
11.2016
Übernahme
Treasury Metals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Goldeye Explorations Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Goldeye Explorations Ltd.

  • Treasury Metals Inc. übernimmt Goldeye Explorations
    Treasury und Goldeye Explorations freuen sich, den Abschluss des im Vorfeld angekündigten Arrangement-Plans bekannt zu geben, der von den Goldeye-Aktionären in einer außerordentliche Hauptversammlung am 15. November 2016 genehmigt wurde. Am 18. November 2016 wurde der Arrangement-Plan vom Obersten Gerichtshof von Ontario laut endgültigem [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.11.2016
    von IRW-Press
  • Treasury Metals und Goldeye Explorations unterzeichnen endgültiges Vereinsabkommen
    Das Vereinbarungsabkommen sieht vor, dass Treasury alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Goldeye mittels eines gerichtlich genehmigten Vereinbarungsplans erwirbt. Gemäß der Vereinbarung wird jeder Aktionär von Goldeye für jede Goldeye-Aktie, die sich in seinem Besitz befindet, 0,10 Stammaktien von Treasury erhalten. Das Umtauschverhältnis impliziert [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.09.2016
    von IRW-Press
  • Treasury Metals kauft Goldeye Explorations
    Treasury Metals Inc. und Goldeye Explorations Ltd. gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen einen bindenden Übernahmevertrag abgeschlossen haben, demzufolge Treasury alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Goldeye Explorations aufkaufen wird. Bei Abschluss der Übernahme wird Goldeye zur hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.09.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Treasury Metals übernimmt Goldeye Explorations Ltd.
    Treasury Metals Inc. meldete gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Treaury und Goldeye Explorations Ltd. einen Unternehmenszusammenschluss durchführen werden. Den Angaben zufolge wird Treasury sämtliche ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Goldeye erwerben und dafür eigene Stammaktien ausgeben. Die Goldeye-Aktionäre erhalten je [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.07.2016
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Goldeye Explorations Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


