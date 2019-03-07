Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von GB Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Der kanadische Explorer GB Minerals gab gestern die Gewährung von 11,15 Mio. Anreiz-Aktienoptionen bekannt, die an die Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Berater und Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens ausgegeben wurden. Die Gewährung erfolgte gemäß dem unternehmensinternen Aktienoptionsplan, welcher den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange unterliegt.
Das kanadische Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen GB Minerals gab in einer heute veröffentlichten Meldung bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung von insgesamt 40 Mio. neuen Stammaktien vorgenommen hat. Bei einem Preis von je 0,075 CAD je Aktie resultiert hieraus ein Bruttoerlös von 3,0 Mio. CAD.
GB Minerals is pleased to announce that it has been granted a final order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Itafos. It is expected that the Arrangement will close on or about February 27, 2018. The Arrangement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. On closing [...]
GB Minerals is pleased to announce that it has received securityholder approval at the special meeting held today to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement with Itafos. At the Meeting of shareholders and optionholders of the Company, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: 100% of the votes cast by GBL [...]
GB Minerals is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of December 28, 2017 and January 2, 2018 it has received an additional advance from Itafos in the amount of US$4,500,000 evidenced by a promissory note that is pre-payable, in whole or in part, at any time, bears interest at a rate of 15% per year and matures on July 31, 2018 [...]
GB Minerals is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 28, 2017 it has received an advance of US$2,500,000 from Itafos evidenced by a promissory note that is pre-payable, in whole or in part, at any time, bears interest at a rate of 15% per year and matures on June 30, 2018 . The Company will use the proceeds of the Advance [...]
Itafos, the second largest investor in GB Minerals since January 2014, to merge with GB Minerals, which owns the Farim phosphate project in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, with a view to further develop the Farim project GB Minerals shareholders benefit from the opportunity to participate in a combined company with enhanced technical expertise, project [...]