GB Minerals Ltd.

GB Minerals is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 28, 2017 it has received an advance of US$2,500,000 from Itafos evidenced by a promissory note that is pre-payable, in whole or in part, at any time, bears interest at a rate of 15% per year and matures on June 30, 2018 . The Company will use the proceeds of the Advance [...]