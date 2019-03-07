Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GB Minerals Ltd.

GB Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
02.2018
Übernahme
Itafos


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von GB Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu GB Minerals Ltd.

  • GB Minerals Ltd.: Gewährung von Aktienoptionen
    Der kanadische Explorer GB Minerals gab gestern die Gewährung von 11,15 Mio. Anreiz-Aktienoptionen bekannt, die an die Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Berater und Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens ausgegeben wurden. Die Gewährung erfolgte gemäß dem unternehmensinternen Aktienoptionsplan, welcher den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange unterliegt.
    weiterlesen
    09.01.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • GB Minerals Ltd.: Privatplatzierung über 3,0 Mio. CAD
    Das kanadische Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen GB Minerals gab in einer heute veröffentlichten Meldung bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung von insgesamt 40 Mio. neuen Stammaktien vorgenommen hat. Bei einem Preis von je 0,075 CAD je Aktie resultiert hieraus ein Bruttoerlös von 3,0 Mio. CAD.
    weiterlesen
    28.11.2014
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu GB Minerals Ltd.

  • GB Minerals Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement
    GB Minerals is pleased to announce that it has been granted a final order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Itafos. It is expected that the Arrangement will close on or about February 27, 2018. The Arrangement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. On closing [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.02.2018
    von Newsfile
  • GB Minerals Ltd. Receives Securityholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement with Itafos
    GB Minerals is pleased to announce that it has received securityholder approval at the special meeting held today to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement with Itafos. At the Meeting of shareholders and optionholders of the Company, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: 100% of the votes cast by GBL [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.02.2018
    von Newsfile
  • GB Minerals Ltd. Receives Advance of US$4,500,000
    GB Minerals is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of December 28, 2017 and January 2, 2018 it has received an additional advance from Itafos in the amount of US$4,500,000 evidenced by a promissory note that is pre-payable, in whole or in part, at any time, bears interest at a rate of 15% per year and matures on July 31, 2018 [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.02.2018
    von Newsfile
  • GB Minerals Ltd. Receives Advance of US$2,500,000
    GB Minerals is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 28, 2017 it has received an advance of US$2,500,000 from Itafos evidenced by a promissory note that is pre-payable, in whole or in part, at any time, bears interest at a rate of 15% per year and matures on June 30, 2018 . The Company will use the proceeds of the Advance [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.01.2018
    von Newsfile
  • Itafos and GB Minerals Announce Merger
    Itafos, the second largest investor in GB Minerals since January 2014, to merge with GB Minerals, which owns the Farim phosphate project in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, with a view to further develop the Farim project GB Minerals shareholders benefit from the opportunity to participate in a combined company with enhanced technical expertise, project [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.12.2017
    von CNW

