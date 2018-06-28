Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cannon Point Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Northern Dynasty Minerals and Cannon Point Resources are pleased to announce that today Northern Dynasty completed the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Northern Dynasty has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cannon Point. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Northern Dynasty issued an aggregate of [...]
Cannon Point Resources Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers & consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.
Cannon Point Resources Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.