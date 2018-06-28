Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Cannon Point Resources Ltd.

Cannon Point Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
10.2015
Übernahme
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cannon Point Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
