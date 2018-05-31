Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü
Suche
 

Leo Resources Inc.

Leo Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
06.2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Leo Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Leo Resources Inc.


weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Leo Resources Inc.

  • Leo Resources Inc.: Provides Update Regarding Acquisition of Green Life Clinics
    Leo Resources is pleased to provide an update regarding the progress of its proposed acquisition of Green Life Clinics Ltd. as announced in the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017,  May 29, 2017, July 7, 2017 and November 9, 2017. As previously announced, the Company will, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement acquire Green [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.05.2018
    von CNW
  • Leo Resources Inc. Provides Update Regarding Acquisition of Green Life Clinics
    Leo Resources is pleased to provide an update regarding the progress of its proposed acquisition of Green Life Clinics Ltd. as announced in the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017, May 29, 2017 and July 7, 2017. As previously announced, the Company will, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement acquire Green Life Clinics Ltd., a [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.11.2017
    von CNW
  • Leo Resources Inc. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Green Life Clinics
    Leo Resources is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017 and May 29, 2017, it has entered into an amalgamation agreement under which it will acquire Green Life Clinics Inc (pursuant to a three-corner amalgamation pursuant to which GLC will amalgamate with 1125076 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.07.2017
    von CNW
  • Leo Resources Oversubscribes and Closes First Tranche Financing
    Leo Resources Further to the news release dated May 9th, 2017 and June 16, 2017 with respect to the Company's previously announced $10M private placement, Leo is pleased to report that is has oversubscribed and closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for 21,266,900 units for gross proceeds $10,633,450 at a price of $0.50 per [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.06.2017
    von CNW
  • Leo Resources Provides Update on Financing
    Leo Resources Inc. Further to the news release dated May 9th, 2017 with respect to the Company's $10M private placement, Leo is pleased to report that investor interest in the 50 cent unit financing has been well received. The Company expects to exceed the previously announced $10 million offering and plans to proceed with the over-allotment option [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.06.2017
    von CNW

weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap