Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Leo Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Im Anschluss an die Pressemeldungen vom 9.5.2017 und 16.6.2017, in denen auf die im Vorfeld angekündigte Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 10 Mio. $ Bezug genommen wird, freut sich Leo berichten zu können, dass die erste Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung - bei der zur Generierung eines Bruttoerlöses von 10.633.450 $ zum Preis von [...]
Leo freut sich, in Bezug auf seine Pressemitteilung vom 9.5.2017, betreffend des 10 Millionen $ Private Placements des Unternehmens, bekannt zu geben, dass seitens der Anleger großes Interesse an der Platzierung von Einheiten zu 50 Cent bekundet wurde. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass das im Vorfeld angekündigte Platzierungsvolumen von 10 Mio [...]
Leo Resources hat im Zusammenhang mit dem Erwerb von Green Life Clinics, der zuvor in einer Pressemeldung am 9. Mai 2017 angekündigt wurde, die Initiative ergriffen und sich nach weiteren, potenziell erwerbbaren medizinischen Zentren umgeschaut, die ACMPR-Lizenzen an Einzelpersonen ausgeben. Das Unternehmen hat angefangen, solche Möglichkeiten zu [...]
Leo Resources gibt im Nachgang zu seiner Pressemitteilung vom 9.5.2017, in der darüber berichtet wurde, dass Leo eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung mit Green Life Clinics Inc., eingegangen ist, bekannt, dass die endgültige Vereinbarung mit GLC wahrscheinlich am oder vor dem 30.6.2017 abgeschlossen wird. Wie bereits erläutert, steht die [...]
Leo Resources is pleased to provide an update regarding the progress of its proposed acquisition of Green Life Clinics Ltd. as announced in the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017, May 29, 2017, July 7, 2017 and November 9, 2017. As previously announced, the Company will, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement acquire Green [...]
Leo Resources is pleased to provide an update regarding the progress of its proposed acquisition of Green Life Clinics Ltd. as announced in the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017, May 29, 2017 and July 7, 2017. As previously announced, the Company will, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement acquire Green Life Clinics Ltd., a [...]
Leo Resources is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated May 9, 2017, May 16, 2017 and May 29, 2017, it has entered into an amalgamation agreement under which it will acquire Green Life Clinics Inc (pursuant to a three-corner amalgamation pursuant to which GLC will amalgamate with 1125076 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of [...]
Leo Resources Further to the news release dated May 9th, 2017 and June 16, 2017 with respect to the Company's previously announced $10M private placement, Leo is pleased to report that is has oversubscribed and closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for 21,266,900 units for gross proceeds $10,633,450 at a price of $0.50 per [...]
Leo Resources Inc. Further to the news release dated May 9th, 2017 with respect to the Company's $10M private placement, Leo is pleased to report that investor interest in the 50 cent unit financing has been well received. The Company expects to exceed the previously announced $10 million offering and plans to proceed with the over-allotment option [...]