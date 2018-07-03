Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
God's Lake Resources Inc.

God's Lake Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
08.2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von God's Lake Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu God's Lake Resources Inc.

  • God's Lake Resources: Änderung des Geschäftsfeldes
    God's Lake Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen einen Wechsel in die Investmentbranche plant und nicht länger im Explorationssektor tätig sein wird. Im Rahmen der Neuorientierung hatte God's Lake im April bereits seine Schulden durch Veräußerung einer Tochtergesellschaft beglichen, die im Besitz der drei Liegenschaften und [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.06.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu God's Lake Resources Inc.


