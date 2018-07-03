Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von God's Lake Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
God's Lake Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen einen Wechsel in die Investmentbranche plant und nicht länger im Explorationssektor tätig sein wird. Im Rahmen der Neuorientierung hatte God's Lake im April bereits seine Schulden durch Veräußerung einer Tochtergesellschaft beglichen, die im Besitz der drei Liegenschaften und [...]
God’s Lake Resources today announced that it has reorganized its business to consider new business opportunities. God’s Lake owns three mineral exploration properties all of which are held by a wholly-owned subsidiary: the Muskasenda Project comprised of one unpatented mining claim in English Township in the District of Cochrane [...]
Gods Lake Resources is pleased to announce today that Michael G. Sheridan, a director of the Company, has acquired a total of 697,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.07 per Common Share for a total consideration of $48,790. As a result of this acquisition, Mr. Sheridan now owns or controls 6,291,525 Common Shares [...]
Gods Lake Resources announces the resignation of the President, CEO and Director, Ed Ludwig. The Company thanks him for his outstanding work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. Michael Sheridan has been appointed as Interim President and CEO to replace Mr. Ludwig. Mr. Sheridan is the President, Chief Executive Officer [...]