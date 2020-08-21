Colorado Goldfields Inc.

Colorado Goldfields is pleased to announce that the Company's contractual ownership rights for the Champion Mine and the Silver Wing Mine were increased and augmented on May 6, 2013. The increase provides the Company with a measured and indicated resource of 1,030,900 tons of ore that is expected to be processed at the Company's Pride of the West [...]
Colorado Goldfields is pleased to provide the following shareholder update letter, which includes easy access to Company reports and filings. On July 18, 2013, the Company distributed the following. Dear Colorado Goldfields Shareholders: First and foremost, the Company wishes to thank each of its shareholders for their continued support through [...]
Colorado Goldfields is pleased to announce the completion of a detailed report on the Company authored by Paul Cohen of Cohen Research and Grass Roots Research and Distribution, Inc. The full report may be found at the following link. "Key drivers for growth include: scalable business model, experienced management team, attractive asset portfolio [...]
Colorado Goldfields announces that it has entered into a Modified Purchase Agreement that adds the mineral resources from approximately 238 acres of adjoining patented claims to the Champion Mine including the historic North Star and Gladstone mines. This addition brings the Champion Mine property to over 590 acres of patented claims.
Colorado Goldfields announces that the Company was featured in a research report written by industry expert John Egan. "The inclusion of Colorado Goldfields in this report once again demonstrates the viability of the Company's business plan and validates its efforts to build a highly profitable enterprise, which is directly synchronized with [...]