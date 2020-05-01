Wie Reliance Resources gestern mitteilte, plant das Unternehmen die Übernahme des in Minnesota ansässigen privaten Eisenerz-Explorers American Iron Corporation. Gemäß einer bindenden Vereinbarung zwischen den beiden Unternehmen wird Reliance Resources demnach sämtliche American-Iron-Aktien gegen 10 Mio. Reliance-Stammaktien erwerben.
Golden Peaks Resources gab gestern den Abschluss einer Namensänderung zu "Reliance Resources" bekannt. Dieser Änderung hatten die Aktionäre auf der Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung im November zugestimmt. Die Aktien des Unternehmen werden ab dem 12. Januar unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Kürzel "RI" an der Toronto Stock Exchange gehandelt.
Eric Sprott announces that on March 15, 2020, 3,944,444 common share purchase warrants of Resource Capital Gold expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.3% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 26,835,089 [...]
Resource Capital Gold Corp. announces today that it has filed a Notice of Intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The initial NOI period will allow RCG to evaluate, with its partners, all available legal recourses and financial alternatives that may allow the Company to resume its operational production efforts as soon [...]
Eric Sprott announces that he holds 26,835,089 common shares and 3,944,444 share purchase warrants of Resource Capital Gold Corp. representing approximately 15.4% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 17.2% on a partially diluted basis. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the [...]
Resource Capital Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the previously announced sale of its option agreement in the Corcoran project in Nye County, Nevada, see press release of February 2, 2018, is complete. The Company sold its option interest in the Corcoran project to AUSAG Resources Ltd., subsequently renamed Metals 479 Ltd, for a previously [...]
Resource Capital Gold Corp. is announcing the resignation of Greg Gibson from the board of directors of RCG, effective November 2, 2018. The board of directors and management wishes to thank Mr. Gibson for his contribution to the company over the last two years. Resource Capital Gold Corp. is developing the high-grade Dufferin Gold Mine and mill in [...]