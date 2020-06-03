Anaconda Mining Inc. und Orex Exploration Inc. meldeten am Freitag den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im März angekündigten Transaktion. Demnach hat Anaconda alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Orex übernommen. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre von Orex pro Orex-Stammaktie 0,85 einer Anaconda-Stammaktie. Folglich hat Anaconda [...]
Anaconda und Orex meldeten am Freitag eine bindende Vereinbarung, wonach Anaconda alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Orex übernehmen wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung sollen die Aktionäre von Orex pro Orex-Stammaktie 0,85 einer Anaconda-Stammaktie erhalten. Nach Abschluss der Transaktion wäre Orex ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von [...]
Canasil freut sich, bekanntzugeben, dass Orex die Untersuchungsergebnisse von vier weiteren Bohrlöchern, SA-16-007 bis SA-16-010, des Phase-1-Kernbohrprogramms im südöstlichen Teil des Projekts Sandra-Escobar veröffentlicht hat. Das Projekt Sandra-Escobar wird von Orex im Rahmen einer Optionsvereinbarung, die am 15. September 2015 bekanntgegeben [...]
Canasil freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Orex die Untersuchungsergebnisse der ersten Bohrungen des anhaltenden Kernbohrprogramms im Projekt Sandra-Escobar veröffentlicht hat. Das Projekt Sandra-Escobar wird von Orex im Rahmen einer Optionsvereinbarung mit Canasil, die am 15. September 2015 bekanntgegeben wurde, erweitert. Das Bohrloch SA-15-001 [...]
Orex freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass für das Goldprojekt Barsele in der Nähe von Storuman in Nordschweden eine aktualisierte, unabhängig geprüfte Mineralressourcenschätzung zum Abschluss gebracht wurde. In die Untersuchung gingen alle bisherigen Bohrungen ein, unter anderem die Anfang 2012 ausgeführten 16 Diamantbohrlöcher. Die aktualisierte [...]
Anaconda Mining and Orex Exploration are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement between Anaconda and Orex, pursuant to which Orex has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Anaconda. Dustin Angelo, President and CEO of Anaconda commented, "We are extremely appreciative of the strong support we received [...]
Anaconda Mining and Orex Exploration are pleased to announce that all applicable resolutions in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement involving Anaconda and Orex were overwhelmingly approved today at the special meeting of shareholders of Anaconda and the special meeting of securityholders of Orex. At the Orex Meeting: the special [...]
Anaconda Mining and Orex Exploration are pleased to announce that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Services has recommended that shareholders of Anaconda and securityholders of Orex vote FOR the applicable resolutions in connection with the proposed court-approved plan of arrangement involving Anaconda and Orex pursuant to which [...]
Orex Exploration announces the release of the technical report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Goldboro Property, Guysborough County, Nova Scotia Canada" with an effective date of February 28, 2017 and a report date of April 3, prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited. The Updated Technical Report [...]
Anaconda Mining and Orex Exploration are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Anaconda has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orex, by way of a court-approved plan of Arrangement. Pursuant to the Agreement, the consideration to be received by the [...]