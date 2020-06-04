NWM Mining gab gestern bekannt, dass die Transaktion mit GFM Minera S.A.P.I. de C.V. und einem Tochterunternehmen von GFM abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat GFM Minera alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von NWM Mining Corp. erworben. Pro Aktie erhalten die NWM-Aktionäre von GFM Minera 0,005 CAD in bar.
NWM Mining Corporation gab gestern eine Vereinbarung mit GFM Minera S.A.P.I. de C.V. und einem Tochterunternehmen von GFM bekannt, wonach GFM Minera alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von NWM Mining Corp. erwerben wird. Pro Aktie wird GFM Minera 0,005 CAD zahlen. GFM Minera und das Tochterunternehmen SFM Holdings haben zudem eine [...]
NWM Mining gab am Freitag die finanziellen Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2013 bekannt. Es folgt eine Zusammenfassung der drei Monate bis 31. März: Das Unternehmen verzeichnete einen Verlust in Höhe von 145.529 $. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hingegen war ein Gewinn von 2,1 Mio. $ gemeldet worden. Die Umsätze aus den Goldverkäufen beliefen sich auf 8,1 [...]
Wie NWM Mining gestern bekannt gab, erzielte das Unternehmen im Jahr 2012 einen operativen Nettogewinn von 3.393.813 $. Das Unternehmen, das im Januar 2012 die kommerzielle Produktion erreicht hatte, produzierte im vierten Quartal 2012 5.175 Unzen und im Gesamtjahr 19.094 oz Gold. Während der zwölf Monate bis 31. Dezember 2012 wurden 18.447 oz Gold [...]
NWM Mining und Auriga Gold gaben am Freitag die Unterzeichnung einer Absichtserklärung bekannt, wonach NWM alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Auriga erwerben wird. NWM wird voraussichtlich 2,2 Stammaktien (vor einer Konsolidierung) für eine ausstehende Auriga-Stammaktie ausgeben. Eine bindende Vereinbarung könnte gegen Ende März getroffen werden.
NWM Mining, GFM Minería, and SFM Holding, S.A.P.I. de C.V. announce today that the previously announced plan of arrangement among NWM, GFM, SFM, and the Company's lender, Global Resource Fund has been completed. As previously announced, orders were received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Arrangement and NWM [...]
NWM Mining announces that today it has received Court approval to the two amendments to the Arrangement Agreement dated June 6, 2015 with SFM Holding, S.A.P.I. DE C.V , GFM Minería, S.A.P.I. DE C.V and Global Resource Fund. The arrangement is expected to close the week of September 21, 2015 at which time GFMM will acquire all of the issued [...]
NWM Mining announces that it has entered into two amendments to the Arrangement Agreement dated June 6, 2015 with SFM Holding, S.A.P.I. DE C.V, GFM Minería, S.A.P.I. DE C.V and Global Resource Fund. GFMM will continue to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NWM for cash consideration of C$0.005. NWM will be seeking an [...]
NWM Mining announces that that it has received today a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the proposed arrangement among NWM, GFM Minería, and one of its affiliates, and the Company's lender, Global Resource Fund previously announced on June 8, 2015. Under the Arrangement, GFMM will acquire, for cash, all of the [...]
NWM Mining announces that at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 15, 2015, the shareholders of the Company approved the Company's proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) involving GFM Minera and one of its affiliates, and the Company's lender, Global Resource Fund, as previously [...]