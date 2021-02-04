Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Queensland Mining Corporation Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Young Australian Mines Ltd. statt.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Queensland Mining Corporation Ltd.
Das bedeutet, dass die restlichen Aktionäre annehmen müssen. Tun sie das nicht, werden sie eine Aktie im Depot haben, die nicht mehr börsennotiert sein wird. Moly rechnet damit, dass diese Aktion 4-6 Wochen in Anspruch nehmen wird und man dann an die 100% herankommen wird. Technisch gesehen ist die Übernahme mit einem Anteil von über 95% eigentlich [...]
Queensland Mining are pleased to provide the Chairman - David Usasz's address to shareholders at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held 22 June 2012. Good morning and welcome: In February 2012 QMC welcomed Great Tang Brothers Resource Investment as a new cornerstone investor of the Company when they invested over $4.3 million by way of a [...]
Queensland Mining announces the appointment of Dr Lakshman Jayaweera whose eminent qualifications, expertise and proven track record will be especially beneficial to the Company. Dr. Lakshman, the former founder, Chairman and Managing Director of HydroMet Corporation Limited, is a leading chemical engineer with over 35 years of experience in [...]
Queensland Mining is pleased to announce that it has entered into three separate transactions with its neighbour in the Cloncurry District of northwest Queensland, Ivanhoe Cloncurry Mines Pty Ltd (Ivanhoe), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ivanhoe Australia Limited (ASX:IVA). These agreements will facilitate the economic exploitation of QMC's [...]
Queensland announces the appointment of Doug McLean to the new position of Resource Development Manager for the White Range Project. Doug is a highly experienced geologist with over 35 years experience in the industry having extensive, multi-commodity experience over greenfields exploration, advanced projects and mine production. He has held senior [...]
Queensland Mining is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activity Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2012. HIGHLIGHTS: $4,301,000 capital raised by placing 78.2 million shares to TAM Q Copper. Calder Maloney Pty Ltd appointed as Consulting Engineers and Project Study Mangers for White Range feasibility study