Bergbau
Australien
Februar 2018
Übernahme
Young Australian Mines Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Queensland Mining Corporation Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Young Australian Mines Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
