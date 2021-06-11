Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gold X Mining Corp.

Gold X Mining Corp.
Bergbau
USA
Juni 2021
Übernahme
Gran Colombia Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Gold X Mining Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Gran Colombia Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Gold X Mining Corp.

  • Gran Colombia hat Gold X übernommen
    Gran Colombia Gold Corp. meldete am Freitag den Abschluss der Übernahme aller ausgegebener und ausstehender Stammaktien von Gold X Mining Corp., die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Gran Colombia befanden, im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans gemäß dem Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Infolge des Arrangements wurde Gold X eine direkte [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.06.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Gran Colombia: Fusion mit Gold X und Guyana abgeblasen
    Gran Colombia Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass die erst am 11. Mai vermeldete Vereinbarung mit Gold X Mining Corp. beendet wurde. Den Angaben zufolge strebe Gran Columbia die Übernahme von allen ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Guyana Goldfields Inc. nicht mehr an. Aus diesem Grund sei man übereingekommen, den Zusammenschluss mit Gold X [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.05.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Gold X Mining fusioniert mit Gran Colombia Gold & Guyana Goldfields
    Gold X Mining Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Gran Colombia Gold Corp. geschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wird Gran Colombia die verbleibenden 81% der ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Gold X erwerben, die es noch nicht besitzt. Im Gegenzug erhalten die Aktionäre 0,500 Gran-Colombia-Aktien für jede [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.05.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sandspring Resources meldet Namensänderung und Aktienkonsolidierung
    Sandspring Resources Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Namensänderung plant. In deren Rahmen soll der Name des Unternehmens zu Gold X Mining Corp. geändert werden. Des Weiteren möchte man hierbei auch eine Aktienkonsolidierung auf einer Basis von 1 zu 8 durchführen. Grund hierfür sei die Tatsache, dass das Unternehmen [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.10.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sandspring Resources beendet Privatplatzierung
    Sandspring Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 26.801.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,125 CAD für einen Bruttoerlöß von 4.000.125 CAD ausgegeben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Aktienkaufwarrant. Jeder Kaufwarrant berechtigt den Halter [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.06.2019
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Gold X Mining Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap