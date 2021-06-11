Gran Colombia Gold Corp. meldete am Freitag den Abschluss der Übernahme aller ausgegebener und ausstehender Stammaktien von Gold X Mining Corp., die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Gran Colombia befanden, im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans gemäß dem Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Infolge des Arrangements wurde Gold X eine direkte [...]
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass die erst am 11. Mai vermeldete Vereinbarung mit Gold X Mining Corp. beendet wurde. Den Angaben zufolge strebe Gran Columbia die Übernahme von allen ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Guyana Goldfields Inc. nicht mehr an. Aus diesem Grund sei man übereingekommen, den Zusammenschluss mit Gold X [...]
Gold X Mining Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Gran Colombia Gold Corp. geschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wird Gran Colombia die verbleibenden 81% der ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Gold X erwerben, die es noch nicht besitzt. Im Gegenzug erhalten die Aktionäre 0,500 Gran-Colombia-Aktien für jede [...]
Sandspring Resources Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Namensänderung plant. In deren Rahmen soll der Name des Unternehmens zu Gold X Mining Corp. geändert werden. Des Weiteren möchte man hierbei auch eine Aktienkonsolidierung auf einer Basis von 1 zu 8 durchführen. Grund hierfür sei die Tatsache, dass das Unternehmen [...]
Sandspring Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 26.801.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,125 CAD für einen Bruttoerlöß von 4.000.125 CAD ausgegeben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Aktienkaufwarrant. Jeder Kaufwarrant berechtigt den Halter [...]
Gold X Mining is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Gran Colombia Gold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold X not previously owned by Gran Colombia in exchange for Gran Colombia common shares on the basis of 0.6948 [...]
Gold X Mining is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Gran Colombia Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold X not already owned by Gran Colombia [...]
Gold X Mining is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of shareholders of Gold X held earlier today, Gold X Shareholders approved the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement under which, subject to the satisfaction of all applicable conditions precedent, Gran Colombia Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common [...]
Gold X Mining encourages all shareholders of Gold X to vote FOR the proposed transaction with Gran Colombia Gold pursuant to which Gran Colombia will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold X not already owned by Gran Colombia by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. Gold X Shareholders [...]
Gold X Mining Corp. Paul Matysek, CEO of Gold X, announced today additional insight on the Company's updated Toroparu geologic model following the February 23rd, 2021 announcement of drill results from its Phase 1 10,166-meter diamond drill program. The geologic model is part of an ongoing project optimization that includes the discovery of [...]