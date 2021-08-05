Bayfield Ventures Corp.

Wie Bayfield Ventures und New Gold vergangene Woche mitteilten, ist die im November letzten Jahres angekündigte Übernahme Bayfields durch New Gold inzwischen abgeschlossen. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat New Gold über ein 100%-Tochterunternehmen sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Bayfields (nun New Gold Bayfield Corporation) erworben.