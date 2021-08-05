Wie Bayfield Ventures und New Gold vergangene Woche mitteilten, ist die im November letzten Jahres angekündigte Übernahme Bayfields durch New Gold inzwischen abgeschlossen. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat New Gold über ein 100%-Tochterunternehmen sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Bayfields (nun New Gold Bayfield Corporation) erworben.
Bayfield Ventures hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass das Unternehmen eine definitive Arrangement-Vereinbarung mit New Gold Inc. unterzeichnet hat, mit der New Gold im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans sämtliche ausstehenden Stammaktien von Bayfield erwirbt. Im Sinne des Arrangements erhalten die Bayfield-Aktionäre für jede gehaltene Bayfield-Aktie 0,0477 [...]
Bayfield ist erfreut, bekanntzugeben, dass es beim unternehmenseigenen Gold-Silber-Projekt Rainy River im Nordwesten Ontarios ein Bohrprogramm aufgenommen hat. Bayfields Konzessionsgebiet Burns Block ist von New Golds Projekt Rainy River umgeben und grenzt im Osten direkt an die mehrere Millionen Unzen schwere Gold-Silber-Lagerstätte ODM17 von New [...]
Der in Ontario tätige Gold- und Silberexplorer Bayfield Ventures Corp. gab am Freitag die Gewährung von Anreiz-Aktienoptionen bekannt, welche bestimmte Direktoren, leitende Angestellte, Mitarbeiter und Berater des Unternehmens zum Erwerb von insgesamt 2,0 Mio. Stammaktie berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Optionen über einen Zeitraum von zwei Jahren zu [...]
New Gold Bayfield Corp. (formerly, Bayfield Ventures Corp.) announced today the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which New Gold, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bayfield Ventures for [...]
Bayfield Ventures is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of the shareholders of Bayfield Ventures held on December 29, 2014, shareholders of Bayfield approved the previously announced acquisition by New Gold of all of the outstanding common shares of Bayfield by way of a plan of arrangement. The Arrangement was approved by the affirmative [...]
Bayfield Ventures announced today that it has now satisfied all pre-conditions for advances under its previously announced secured convertible loan agreement with New Gold pursuant to which Bayfield can draw down up to a principal amount of $300,000 to pay certain transaction related expenses of the Company necessary for and related to the [...]
Bayfield Ventures announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with New Gold, pursuant to which New Gold will acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Bayfield by way of plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Bayfield shareholders will receive 0.0477 of a New Gold common share (the "Share [...]
Bayfield Ventures is pleased to announce that its drill program has commenced on its Rainy River gold-silver project in north-western Ontario. Bayfield's flagship Burns Block property is surrounded by New Gold's Rainy River project and adjoins the immediate east of New Gold's multi-million ounce ODM17 gold-silver deposit and adjoins the immediate [...]