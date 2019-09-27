Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Acacia Mining plc fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Acacia Mining plc und Barrick Gold Corp. gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass Barrick alle Aktien von Acacia erwerben wird, die es noch nicht bereits besitzt. Alle Aktionäre, die zum 16. September als solche registriert waren, sind berechtigt für jede Aktie 0,168 New-Barrick-Aktien sowie Sonderdividenden von Acacia zu erhalten. In diesem Rahmen wird [...]
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass das Unternehmen ein bereits existierendes Förderzinsrecht in Höhe von 2% des zu erwartenden Nettoschmelzerlöses auf die produzierende Goldmine Houndé des Unternehmens Endeavour Mining Corp. kaufen wird. Sandstorm wird die Royalty von Acacia Mining Plc zum Preis von 45 Mio. $ in bar kaufen.
Wie Mineweb heute berichtet, hat der Barrick-Ableger African Barrick Gold eine Namensänderung zu "Acacia Mining" vollzogen. Demnach soll das Unternehmen seit heute unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Börsenkürzel "ACA" an der London Stock Exchange gehandelt werden. Nach einer dauerhaft schlechten Performance hat das einstige African Barrick Gold ab [...]
On 19 July 2019, the Boards of Acacia Mining plc and Barrick Gold Corp. announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by Barrick for the ordinary share capital of Acacia that Barrick does not already own, to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. The [...]
The Boards of Barrick Gold Corp. and Acacia Mining plc are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by Barrick for the ordinary share capital of Acacia that Barrick does not already own. It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under [...]
wp=49]Barrick Gold Corp.[/wp] today provides the following further update in relation to Acacia Mining plc. Barrick has continued to discuss the proposal to acquire all of the Acacia shares it does not already own through a share for share exchange of 0.153 Barrick shares for each ordinary share of 10 pence each in Acacia with the Independent Directors [...]
Further to its announcement dated 19 June 2019, Barrick Gold Corp. today provides the following response to the announcement made by Acacia Mining plc on 24 June 2019 headed "Response to announcement from Barrick regarding the situation in Tanzania and Acacia's mine plans". Barrick notes Acacia's stated position that: Barrick acquiring the [...]