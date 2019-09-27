Sandstorm Gold Ltd. hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass das Unternehmen ein bereits existierendes Förderzinsrecht in Höhe von 2% des zu erwartenden Nettoschmelzerlöses auf die produzierende Goldmine Houndé des Unternehmens Endeavour Mining Corp. kaufen wird. Sandstorm wird die Royalty von Acacia Mining Plc zum Preis von 45 Mio. $ in bar kaufen.