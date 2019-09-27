Menü
Acacia Mining plc

Acacia Mining plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
09.2019
Übernahme
Barrick Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Acacia Mining plc fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
