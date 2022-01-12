Menü
Rio Novo Gold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
März 2018
Fusion
Aura Minerals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rio Novo Gold Inc. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Aura Minerals Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rio Novo Gold Inc.

  • Aura Minerals und Rio Novo Gold kündigen Fusion an
    Aura Minerals Inc. und Rio Novo Gold Inc. meldeten gestern die Unterzeichnung einer Vereinbarung zum Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Aura Minerals alle Aktien von Rio Novo aufkaufen. Die Anteilseigner von Rio Novo sollen 0,053 Stammaktien von Aura Minerals für jede Rio-Novo-Aktie erhalten.
    19.12.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cyprus River Holdings Ltd. erwirbt weitere Aktien von Rio Novo Gold Inc.
    Cyprus River Holdings, ein Insider von Rio Novo Gold Inc., teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen am vergangenen Donnerstag über sein 100%-Tochterunternehmen Zoneplan Limited mehr als 12,5 Mio. Aktien von Rio Novo erworben hat. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 10% aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Rio Novos.
    08.07.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rio Novo Gold Inc. nimmt Schuldscheindarlehen auf
    Rio Novo Gold Inc. teilte am Freitag mit, dass man ein Schuldscheindarlehen von Zoneplan Limited annehmen werde. Zoneplan Ltd. ist ein privates Unternehmen auf Zypern und Hauptaktionär von Rio Novo Gold Inc. Laut der Vereinbarung wird Zoneplan Ltd. 300.000 $ an Rio Novo Gold Inc. verleihen, die für allgemeine Betriebskapitalzwecke genutzt werden [...]
    24.03.2014
    von Minenportal.de

