Aura Minerals Inc. und Rio Novo Gold Inc. meldeten gestern die Unterzeichnung einer Vereinbarung zum Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Aura Minerals alle Aktien von Rio Novo aufkaufen. Die Anteilseigner von Rio Novo sollen 0,053 Stammaktien von Aura Minerals für jede Rio-Novo-Aktie erhalten.
Cyprus River Holdings, ein Insider von Rio Novo Gold Inc., teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen am vergangenen Donnerstag über sein 100%-Tochterunternehmen Zoneplan Limited mehr als 12,5 Mio. Aktien von Rio Novo erworben hat. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 10% aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Rio Novos.
Rio Novo Gold Inc. teilte am Freitag mit, dass man ein Schuldscheindarlehen von Zoneplan Limited annehmen werde. Zoneplan Ltd. ist ein privates Unternehmen auf Zypern und Hauptaktionär von Rio Novo Gold Inc. Laut der Vereinbarung wird Zoneplan Ltd. 300.000 $ an Rio Novo Gold Inc. verleihen, die für allgemeine Betriebskapitalzwecke genutzt werden [...]
Aura Minerals and Rio Novo Gold are pleased to announce today the completion of their previously announced merger under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 under which Aura has merged with Rio Novo and the separate corporate existence of Rio Novo has ceased. Aura is continuing as the surviving company in the Merger. Upon consummation of the [...]
Aura Minerals and Rio Novo Goldare pleased to announce that the proposed merger of Aura and Rio Novo was approved by their respective shareholders at their Special Meetings of shareholders. Reference is made to the joint management proxy circular of Aura and Rio Novo dated January 23, 2018 for further details of the Merger and the Meeting. Aura [...]
Aura Minerals and Rio Novo Gold are pleased to announce that they have mailed the meeting materials for the upcoming special meetings of Aura shareholders and Rio Novo shareholders. At the Meetings, Aura and Rio Novo shareholders will be asked to consider the previously announced proposed merger of Aura and Rio Novo and to vote on resolutions [...]
Rio Novo Gold announces that further to its press release of December 18, 2017, the Company will host a joint conference call with Aura Minerals on January 10, 2018 at 12:00 pm. Operator Assisted Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 521-4909 Participant International Dial In Number: 427-2311 Conference ID: 2697047 Instant Replay will be available for two [...]
Aura Minerals and Rio Novo Gold announced today that they have entered into an agreement to combine and create strong portfolio of mining properties with a long term production life. The combination will be effected by a plan of merger under section 170 of the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act, 2004 pursuant to which Aura will, among [...]