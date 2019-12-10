Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Dynasty Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Dynasty Metals Australia Limited is pleased to provide the Company 2012 Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2012. Dynasty is implementing its strategic plan to rapidly emerge as an iron ore producer in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Dynasty's flagship Prairie Downs Iron Project is located southwest of Mt Newman. On less than 10% of its [...]
Dynasty Metals confirms that a planned 220 line kilometre ground magnetic survey has commenced on Dynasty's E52/2591 tenement in the Newman area. This tenement is covered by recent alluvials and has been ignored by previous explorers despite having significant Marra Mamba hosted mineralisation in outcropping areas adjacent to the tenement. Regional [...]
Dynasty Metals Australia welcomes the latest joint announcement by Brockman Resources / Atlas Iron / QR National that three parties have entered into an Alliance Study Agreement to undertake 'a joint evaluation of a fully integrated mine, rail and port logistics solution in Western Australia's East Pilbara region.'
Dynasty Metals Australia refers to its previous announcement on 29 May 2012 in relation to its minority interest of 8.65% in a joint venture company with a subsidiary of Tiaro Coal Limited. Dynasty Metals has today entered into an agreement with Tiaro Coal to transfer its minority interest in the joint venture company to Tiaro Coal in exchange for [...]
Dynasty Metals are pleased to announce the grant of two tenements E52/2640 and E52/2641 within the Pilbara Region, covering an area of over 160km2. These tenements are 60km west of Dynasty's Prairie Downs Project and Spearhole Deposit. The areas are in a similar geological setting to the Spearhole Project with potential to host channel iron [...]