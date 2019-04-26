Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Molycorp Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Molycorp gab gestern die Ergebnisse des Gesamtjahres 2014 bekannt. Es folgt eine Zusammenfassung der zwölf Monate: Der Umsatz erreichte 475,6 Mio. USD (-14%), im Vorjahr hatte dieser 554,4 Mio. USD betragen. Es wurde ein den Aktionären zuzurechnender Verlust von 607,8 Mio. USD oder 2,70 USD je Aktie verzeichnet. Im Vorjahr hatte das Unternehmen [...]
Molycorp Inc., together with certain of its affiliates, reported today that its confirmed Fourth Joint Amended Plan of Reorganization became effective as of August 31, 2016. Molycorp has emerged from Chapter 11 protection. With its state-of-the-art processing and manufacturing facilities, the newly reorganized business, now known as Neo Performance [...]
Molycorp Inc. announced today that its Fourth Joint Amended Plan of Reorganization was confirmed yesterday by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The confirmation is one of the final steps before Molycorp will be able to emerge from Chapter 11 protection as a newly reorganized company. The confirmed Plan allows Molycorp’s [...]
Molycorp Inc. and its affiliated debtors today filed a joint plan of reorganization with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware that proposes an emergence from Chapter 11 through either a stand-alone reorganization that would substantially de-lever its balance sheet or a sale of substantially all of its assets. The Plan represents a [...]
Molycorp Inc. announced today that it will transition its Mountain Pass Rare Earth Facility to a "care and maintenance" mode while it plans to continue serving its rare earth oxide customers via its production facilities in Estonia and China. Customers of the Company’s rare earth magnetic materials, as well as its rare earth-based water [...]
Molycorp Inc. today moved forward with its Chapter 11 process and received Court approval for an improved debtor-in-possession financing package provided by Oaktree Capital Management LP. The approved DIP facility of new net financing of $130 million represents significant improvement over the interim DIP approved by the Court on July 2, 2015 [...]