Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Meadow Bay Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Casino Gold Corp. und 2656065 Ontario Limited geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen es 100% Beteiligung an Desert Hawk Resources Inc. an 2656065 durch Vergütung in Form von 10.000.000 Stammaktien von Casino verkaufen wird. Die 10.000.000 Stammaktien von Casino stellen [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit Mountain Valley MD Inc. und einer Tochtergesellschaft von Meadow, 2700915 Ontario Inc., geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Meadow alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Mountain Valley in Austausch gegen Stammaktien von Meadow erwerben wird. Des Weiteren wird Meadow eine [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. meldete am Wochenende Pläne für eine Konsolidierung seiner ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien auf der Basis 1:4. Die Genehmigung der Toronto Stock Exchange steht jedoch noch aus. Nach der Aktienzusammenlegung strebt das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung an, bei welcher bis zu 1 Mio. CAD [...]
Meadow Bay Gold freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass die Analyseergebnisse zu den Proben, die vor kurzem im Gebiet von Silver Park im Goldbergbauprojekt Atlanta in Lincoln County entnommen wurden, nun vorliegen. Die Goldmine Atlanta ist eine ehemalige Produktionsstätte und gilt seit ihrem Erwerb Anfang des Jahres 2011 als Vorzeigeprojekt des [...]
Meadow Bay gibt bekannt, dass Christopher Crupi, CPA, CA mit sofortiger Wirkung zum President, CEO und Director bestellt wird. Er folgt damit auf Robert Dinning, der als Chairman im Unternehmen verbleibt. Herr Crupi war zuvor CEO und Mitbegründer der Gesellschaft Paramount Gold and Silver, die vor kurzem im Rahmen einer Aktientransaktion im Wert [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange to the listing of Mountain Valley MD Inc. as a result of the amalgamation agreement entered into between the Company, MVMD and 2700915 Ontario Inc., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. announces that further to its news releases of September 25, 2019 and October 8, 2019, it has closed the sale of all of the Company's shares in Desert Hawk Resources Inc. to Casino Gold Corp. Casino Gold is a Toronto-based private gold exploration company that holds gold exploration projects in the Battle Mountain Trend in [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. announces that it has closed the financing previously announced in its news release of September 25, 2019, raising gross proceeds of $350,000 by way of the sale of 350 convertible debenture units to Casino Gold Corp. in connection with the purchase by Casino Gold, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, of 100% of the Company's [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Casino Gold Corp. and 2656065 Ontario Limited to sell 100% of the Company's interest in Desert Hawk Resources Inc. to the Purchaser in consideration of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Casino, subject to the receipt of [...]
Meadow Bay Gold Corp. announces that it has closed the first tranche of the previously-announced bridge loan financing, raising gross proceeds of $350,000 by way of the sale of 350 convertible debenture units to Mountain Valley MD Inc. with investments in the cannabis sector. MVMD previously entered into an amalgamation agreement with the Company [...]