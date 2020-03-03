Menü
Meadow Bay Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
02.2020
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Meadow Bay Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
  • Meadow Bay Gold verkauft Desert Hawk Resources
    Meadow Bay Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Casino Gold Corp. und 2656065 Ontario Limited geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen es 100% Beteiligung an Desert Hawk Resources Inc. an 2656065 durch Vergütung in Form von 10.000.000 Stammaktien von Casino verkaufen wird. Die 10.000.000 Stammaktien von Casino stellen [...]
    26.09.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Meadow Bay übernimmt Mountain Valley MD Inc.
    Meadow Bay Gold Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit Mountain Valley MD Inc. und einer Tochtergesellschaft von Meadow, 2700915 Ontario Inc., geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Meadow alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Mountain Valley in Austausch gegen Stammaktien von Meadow erwerben wird. Des Weiteren wird Meadow eine [...]
    01.07.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Meadow Bay plant Aktienkonsolidierung und Privatplatzierung
    Meadow Bay Gold Corp. meldete am Wochenende Pläne für eine Konsolidierung seiner ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien auf der Basis 1:4. Die Genehmigung der Toronto Stock Exchange steht jedoch noch aus. Nach der Aktienzusammenlegung strebt das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung an, bei welcher bis zu 1 Mio. CAD [...]
    08.08.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Meadow Bay Gold ermittelt im Rahmen der Probenanalyse Silbergehalt von 600 g/t
    Meadow Bay Gold freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass die Analyseergebnisse zu den Proben, die vor kurzem im Gebiet von Silver Park im Goldbergbauprojekt Atlanta in Lincoln County entnommen wurden, nun vorliegen. Die Goldmine Atlanta ist eine ehemalige Produktionsstätte und gilt seit ihrem Erwerb Anfang des Jahres 2011 als Vorzeigeprojekt des [...]
    10.06.2015
    von IRW-Press
  • Meadow Bay Gold ernennt Christopher Crupi zum CEO
    Meadow Bay gibt bekannt, dass Christopher Crupi, CPA, CA mit sofortiger Wirkung zum President, CEO und Director bestellt wird. Er folgt damit auf Robert Dinning, der als Chairman im Unternehmen verbleibt. Herr Crupi war zuvor CEO und Mitbegründer der Gesellschaft Paramount Gold and Silver, die vor kurzem im Rahmen einer Aktientransaktion im Wert [...]
    06.05.2015
    von IRW-Press


