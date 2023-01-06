Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

MegumaGold Corp.

MegumaGold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2022
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von MegumaGold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu MegumaGold Corp.

  • MegumaGold Corp. meldet Delisting
    MegumaGold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass auf der außerordentlichen Aktionärsversammlung des Unternehmens am 8. November 2022 die Zustimmung der Aktionäre zur Einstellung der Börsennotierung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens an der Canadian Securities Exchange erteilt wurde. Von den abstimmenden Aktionären stimmten 88% für das Delisting, 12 [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.11.2022
    von Rohstoff-Welt.de
  • MegumaGold Corp. durchteuft zahlreiche hochgradige Goldzonen
    Alle 4 Bohrlöcher trafen auf schichtgebundenen Quarz sowie Erzgänge vom Typ Erzstock. Der Großteil der historischen Goldproduktion stammte aus dem letztgenannten Strukturtyp. MegumaGold plant ein weiteres Bohrprogramm, um die bekannten goldhaltigen Strukturen zu erweitern und auf potenzielle Erweiterungen zu testen. Andere Ziele umfassen Gebiete [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.04.2022
    von IRW-Press
  • MegumaGold Corp. erbohrt mächtige Goldzonen auf Goldprojekt
    MegumaGold freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen auf dem Goldprojekt Elmtree in New Brunswick mächtige Kernabschnitte mit einem Goldgehalt von bis zu 3,46 g/t über 23,28 m erbohrt hat, einschließlich Proben mit einem Gehalt von bis zu 12,60 g/t Gold über 1,35 m. Alle sieben Bohrungen wurden in der West Gabbro Zone niedergebracht Die [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.04.2022
    von IRW-Press
  • Osprey Gold: Aktionäre genehmigen Zusammenschluss mit MegumaGold
    Osprey Gold Development Ltd. meldete am Freitag die Zustimmung seiner Aktionäre zu der Übernahme durch MegumaGold Corp. Gemäß den Bestimmungen der Vereinbarung wird MegumaGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Osprey erwerben. Jeder Aktionär von Osprey erhält eine Meguma-Aktie pro zwei ausstehender Osprey-Aktien.
    weiterlesen
    07.09.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Osprey und MegumaGold informieren über den aktuellen Stand der Betriebs- & Explorationsaktivitäten
    MegumaGold Corp. und Osprey Gold Development Ltd. informieren über den aktuellen Stand der Betriebs- und Explorationsaktivitäten. Während Meguma und Osprey auf die Fertigstellung des zuvor angekündigten Arrangement-Plans hinarbeiten , haben Management- und technische Teams beider Unternehmen Daten aus dem kombinierten Projektportfolio überprüft und [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.08.2020
    von DGAP

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu MegumaGold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap