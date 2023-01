MegumaGold Corp.

MegumaGold is pleased to announce that it has drilled thick core intervals ranging up to 3.46 g/t gold over 23.28 metres, including samples grading up to 12.60 g/t gold over 1.35 m at the Elmtree Gold Project located in New Brunswick. All seven holes were drilled into the West Gabbro Zone for a total of 707 metres with results shown on the [...]