Alle 4 Bohrlöcher trafen auf schichtgebundenen Quarz sowie Erzgänge vom Typ Erzstock. Der Großteil der historischen Goldproduktion stammte aus dem letztgenannten Strukturtyp. MegumaGold plant ein weiteres Bohrprogramm, um die bekannten goldhaltigen Strukturen zu erweitern und auf potenzielle Erweiterungen zu testen. Andere Ziele umfassen Gebiete [...]
Osprey Gold Development Ltd. meldete am Freitag die Zustimmung seiner Aktionäre zu der Übernahme durch MegumaGold Corp. Gemäß den Bestimmungen der Vereinbarung wird MegumaGold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Osprey erwerben. Jeder Aktionär von Osprey erhält eine Meguma-Aktie pro zwei ausstehender Osprey-Aktien.
MegumaGold Corp. und Osprey Gold Development Ltd. informieren über den aktuellen Stand der Betriebs- und Explorationsaktivitäten. Während Meguma und Osprey auf die Fertigstellung des zuvor angekündigten Arrangement-Plans hinarbeiten , haben Management- und technische Teams beider Unternehmen Daten aus dem kombinierten Projektportfolio überprüft und [...]
MegumaGold announces that at the Company's special shareholders' meeting held on Nov 8, 2022, disinterested shareholder approval was obtained to delist the Company's common shares from the CSE. An aggregate of 66,909,383 shares of a total of 220,337,723 issued and outstanding shares were casted at the meeting. Of the shares casted, 55,077,147 [...]
MegumaGold is pleased to announce that the metallurgical testing of core samples from the Elmtree Project in New Brunswick is in the final stage of completion. The metallurgical tests follow a diamond drilling program completed in December 2022 which resulted in thick core intervals ranging up to 3.46 grams/tonne gold over 23.28 m including samples [...]
MegumaGold is pleased to provide results from its 2021 diamond drill program at the Caribou Gold Project located approximately 10 km north of Atlantic Gold's Touquoy Mine and Moose River Consolidated mill site and surrounded by Atlantic Gold claim holdings in Nova Scotia. Four NQ holes totaling 620 metres were drilled near the surface extension of [...]
MegumaGold is pleased to announce that it has drilled thick core intervals ranging up to 3.46 g/t gold over 23.28 metres, including samples grading up to 12.60 g/t gold over 1.35 m at the Elmtree Gold Project located in New Brunswick. All seven holes were drilled into the West Gabbro Zone for a total of 707 metres with results shown on the [...]
MegumaGold Corp. is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick. The primary target is the West Gabbro Zone where previous workers reported composite core intervals grading up to 7.61 g/ Au over 6.4 m and individual core samples grading up to 16.77 g/t over 1.28 m drilled in 1985 and 1986. The [...]