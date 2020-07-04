Motapa Diamonds Inc.

Lucara Diamond and Motapa Diamonds are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced acquisition by Lucara of all of the outstanding shares in Motapa (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) that was approved by 99.7% of the [...]
Motapa Diamonds is pleased to report that the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares in Motapa by Lucara Diamond pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) has been overwhelmingly approved by Motapa shareholders. The transaction was approved by a vote of 99.7% in favour at a special [...]
Motapa Diamonds is pleased to announce that the management information circular, the form of proxy and letter of transmittal have been mailed to the Motapa shareholders in connection with a special meeting of the shareholders of Motapa that will be held on Friday, June 26, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) to consider and vote on the proposed [...]
Lucara Diamond and Motapa Diamonds are pleased to announce that the companies have signed a definitive agreement with respect to the acquisition, by Lucara, of all of the outstanding shares of Motapa pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (B.C.). Each Motapa share will be exchanged for 0.9055 shares of Lucara. The [...]
Motapa Diamonds and partner Lucara Diamond are pleased to report completion of diamond recovery work on the 100,000 tonne bulk sample program at the Mothae sample project in Lesotho. Processing of 15,390 dry tonnes of sample F1C, together with an audit of recovery tailings from this sample and samples C2C, G1C and E1A was completed in mid-April.