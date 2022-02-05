First Source Resources Inc.

First Source Resources and CB Gold Inc., a privately held British Columbia company, are pleased to announce the completion of a private placement of subscription receipts for total gross proceeds of C$26.66 million, after a second tranche of the private placement that closed today. The second and final tranche, which is in addition to that [...]
First Source and CB Gold, a privately held British Columbia company, are pleased to announce that Mr. Hernan Martinez Torres, has agreed to join the Board of Directors, effective following its previously announced amalgamation with First Source, with the newly amalgamated company being named CB Gold Inc. Mr. Martinez will bring significant business [...]
First Source and CB Gold are pleased to announce that the resolutions regarding the proposed amalgamation of First Source and CB Gold, as well as the other related resolutions approving the stock option plan of the amalgamated company and the disposition by First Source of its Lac Des Pics Property, received the required shareholder approvals at [...]
First Source and CB Gold Inc are pleased to announce that the transfer of 100% of the Real Minera gold property to CB Gold has been completed. The Real Minera property is located in the Vetas Mining District, 10 kilometres south of the California District in Colombia. The Real Minera property contains several areas of mineralization, including [...]
First Source is pleased to announce that, further to its news release issued on February 26, 2010, the Company has signed a definitive agreement dated April 20, 2010 with CB Gold Inc., a privately held British Columbia company (with respect to the proposed business combination between First Source and CB Gold. The Agreement contains the final terms [...]