Oban Mining Corporation und Northern Gold Mining Inc. gaben kürzlich eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Oban alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Northern Gold übernehmen möchte. Oban würde dafür 4.000.000 eigene Stammaktien zahlen. Für den Abschluss des Deals werden die Zustimmung der Aktionäre sowie gerichtliche und börsliche [...]
Northern Gold Mining gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen ein Term Sheet über eine vorrangig besicherte Kreditfazilität in Höhe von 5,0 Mio. $ unterzeichnet hat. Die Kreditfazilität soll in voller Höhe am Tag des Inkrafttretens gezeichnet werden, der für den 9. September 2014 angesetzt ist. Die Fazilität hat eine Laufzeit von bis zu 12 [...]
Northern Gold Mining veröffentlichte gestern die Probenergebnisse von sechs Bohrlöchern über insgesamt 1.914 m, die im Rahmen des ersten Diamantbohrprogramms im Gebiet 903 im südlichen Abschnitt der Garrison-Goldliegenschaft angefertigt wurden. Diese ist Teil des Golden-Bear-Projektes, welches sich etwa 100 km östlich von Timmins, Ontario [...]
Northern Gold Mining Inc. teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung plant, im Rahmen derer es bis zu 40,0 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,05 $ ausgeben will. Daraus entstünde ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 2,0 Mio. $. Jede Einheit soll sich dabei aus einer Stammaktie sowie einem Kaufwarrant [...]
Northern Gold Mining veröffentlichte gestern die Ergebnisse von 21 Diamantbohrlöchern über insgesamt 9.478 m, die im Rahmen eines Oberflächenbohrprogramms bei der Garrcon-Lagerstätte angefertigt wurden. Diese gehört zum Golden-Bear-Projekt, das etwa 100 km östlich von Timmins in Ontario liegt. Zu den besten Ergebnissen gehören:
Oban Mining and Northern Gold Mining are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Oban and Northern Gold, whereby Oban has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Northern Gold. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the former Northern Gold shareholders received an [...]
Northern Gold Mining is pleased to announce that Northern Gold has been granted final court approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed business combination with Oban Mining, pursuant to which Oban will acquire all of the common shares of Northern Gold by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the [...]
Northern Gold Mining is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the shareholders of Northern Gold overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution to approve the arrangement with Oban Mining, pursuant to which Oban will acquire all of the common shares of Northern Gold by way of a [...]
Northern Gold Mining Inc.[/wp] is pleased to announce that, further to the joint press release of Northern and Oban Mining Corp. dated November 6, 2015, Northern Gold has filed a management information circular and related proxy materials with the Canadian securities regulators in advance of its annual and special meeting of shareholders to approve [...]
Oban Mining and Northern Gold Mining are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Oban has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Northern Gold in exchange for an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares of Oban (subject to reduction for any Northern Gold Shares held by [...]