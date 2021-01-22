Menü
Monarch Gold Corp.

Monarch Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2020
Übernahme
Yamana Gold Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Monarch Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Yamana Gold Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Monarch Gold Corp.

  • Monarch Gold: Übernahme durch Yamana
    Monarch Gold Corp. gab gerade bekannt, dass eine endgültige Vereinbarung mit Yamana Gold Inc. getroffen wurde, gemäß der Yamana die Liegenschaft Wasamac sowie die Liegenschaft und die Mühlenanlage Camflo durch den Kauf sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien von Monarch (die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Yamana befinden) erwerben wird.
    weiterlesen
    02.11.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Monarch Gold Corp: Ergebnisse für Q4
    Monarch Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen für das zum 30. Juni 2020 beendete vierte Quartal des Finanzjahres 2020. Demnach verzeichnete das Unternehmen während der drei Monate einen Nettogewinn von 8,5 Millionen CAD. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte dieser bei 0,9 Mio. CAD gelegen. Zum Ende des Quartals befand sich Monarch Gold im Besitz von [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.09.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Yamana Gold investiert in Monarch Gold
    Monarch Gold Corp. meldete gestern den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 5,42 Mio. $ mit Yamana Gold Inc., Alamos Gold Inc. und anderen Investoren. Insgesamt wurden 22.852.500 Stammaktien zum Preis von je 0,24 $ und 11.291.250 Warrants ausgegeben. Yamana hat Monarch-Aktien im Wert von 4,2 Mio. $ gezeichnet und ist nun berechtigt, an [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.06.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Probe Metals kauft Monique-Liegenschaft von Monarch Gold
    Probe Metals Inc. meldete gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Monarch Gold Corp., wonach Probe 100% der Anteile an der Liegenschaft Monique erwerben wird. Die Monique-Liegenschaft befindet sich 25 km ostsüdöstlich von Val-dOr im kanadischen Québec. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Probe im Rahmen der Transaktion 1.275.510 Stammaktien des Unternehmens im [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.03.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Monarch Gold schließt Privatplatzierung ab
    Monarch Gold Corporation meldete Anfang der Woche den Abschluss seiner Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung. Demnach wurden insgesamt 4 Mio. Flow-Through-Aktien zum Preis von je 0,25 $ ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös liegt bei 1 Mio. $. Der Erlös soll dem Unternehmen zufolge vorwiegend in die Finanzierung der nächsten Explorationsprogramme fließen.
    weiterlesen
    26.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Monarch Gold Corp.


