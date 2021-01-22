Monarch Gold Corp. gab gerade bekannt, dass eine endgültige Vereinbarung mit Yamana Gold Inc. getroffen wurde, gemäß der Yamana die Liegenschaft Wasamac sowie die Liegenschaft und die Mühlenanlage Camflo durch den Kauf sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien von Monarch (die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Yamana befinden) erwerben wird.
Monarch Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen für das zum 30. Juni 2020 beendete vierte Quartal des Finanzjahres 2020. Demnach verzeichnete das Unternehmen während der drei Monate einen Nettogewinn von 8,5 Millionen CAD. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte dieser bei 0,9 Mio. CAD gelegen. Zum Ende des Quartals befand sich Monarch Gold im Besitz von [...]
Monarch Gold Corp. meldete gestern den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 5,42 Mio. $ mit Yamana Gold Inc., Alamos Gold Inc. und anderen Investoren. Insgesamt wurden 22.852.500 Stammaktien zum Preis von je 0,24 $ und 11.291.250 Warrants ausgegeben. Yamana hat Monarch-Aktien im Wert von 4,2 Mio. $ gezeichnet und ist nun berechtigt, an [...]
Probe Metals Inc. meldete gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Monarch Gold Corp., wonach Probe 100% der Anteile an der Liegenschaft Monique erwerben wird. Die Monique-Liegenschaft befindet sich 25 km ostsüdöstlich von Val-dOr im kanadischen Québec. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Probe im Rahmen der Transaktion 1.275.510 Stammaktien des Unternehmens im [...]
Monarch Gold Corporation meldete Anfang der Woche den Abschluss seiner Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung. Demnach wurden insgesamt 4 Mio. Flow-Through-Aktien zum Preis von je 0,25 $ ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös liegt bei 1 Mio. $. Der Erlös soll dem Unternehmen zufolge vorwiegend in die Finanzierung der nächsten Explorationsprogramme fließen.
Monarch Mining Corp. announces today the successful completion of the previously announced arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Monarch Gold Corp. transferred the Beaufor, Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson mineral properties and other assets and liabilities to a newly formed Monarch Mining Corporation [...]
Monarch Gold Corp. announces that the Superior Court of Québec has issued a final order approving the previously announced arrangement governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Monarch will transfer certain mineral properties and other assets and liabilities to a newly formed Monarch Mining Corporation entity and Yamana [...]
Monarch Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the first set of results from its 2020 surface exploration diamond drilling program on its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine project, 20 km northeast of Val-d'Or. The results include a significant number of high-grade assays, including 535 g/t over 0.5 m, 180 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and 148.5 g/t au over 0.5 m. The [...]
Monarch Gold Corp. announced today that its shareholders and optionholders have approved the resolution authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporation Act. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Yamana Gold Corporation will acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill through the acquisition of [...]
Monarch Gold Corp. announced today that the Corporation has filed its management information circular and related materials for the annual and special meeting of shareholders and optionholders of Monarch to be held on December 30, 2020 in connection with the proposed arrangement with Yamana Gold Inc. The Transaction As announced on November 2 [...]